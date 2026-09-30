Fantasy Football Injury Update: Nico Collins Could Be Back In Lineups In Week 4 After Returning To Practice

We got a huge update for both the Houston Texans and fantasy football owners today. After missing the past two games with a hamstring injury, Nico Collins returned to practice today.

Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) is back at practice today.



(@jonmalexander) pic.twitter.com/JJVrKGNFYk — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 30, 2026

While this doesn't guarantee that he'll be back for Week 4, at the very least, it's a massive step in the right direction. As of now, he should be viewed as questionable for Week 4, and you should monitor this situation closely until we get a clear answer on his status.

Fantasy Impact

WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

This is a big step for Collins. Since he's already practicing on Wednesday, it gives him a great shot at suiting up this week. However, you always have to monitor hamstrings because they can be tricky. They often linger and are prone to re-injury.

If Collins plays, you should immediately slot him back into your starting lineup. In his lone game this season in Week 1, Collins caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown, and tacked on a seven-yard carry. He would be returning to a matchup that he should be able to exploit against the Dallas Cowboys.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans

Hutchinson, along with any other Texans wide receivers, would lose almost all of their value if Collins returns. Hutchinson, along with Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel, would all be little more than desperation dart throws.

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Coming off a disappointing Week 3 with Collins sidelined, Schultz can be thrown back on the trash heap if Collins returns this week. His value was almost completely tied to his volume, and his volume is going to tank with Collins healthy. Schultz is a bad option if Collins is out and a terrible option if he plays.

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud is the only player in the Texans' passing attack who would benefit from Collins' return. We still have no interest in starting him in single-quarterback leagues, but he would be a less terrible option in Superflex leagues, especially with all the quarterback injuries we've been dealing with this season.

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