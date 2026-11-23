Saquon Barkley had an awesome Week 11, but he left the game with an injury. In the fourth quarter of the Eagles' victory over the Steelers in the Battle of Pennsylvania, Barkley exited the game with what is being called a stinger. The Eagles enter a short week, facing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, so let's break down the fantasy situation.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Early expectations are very confident that Barkley will play on Thursday. Further detail appears toward the bottom of this piece. I will project both possibilities to be prepared.

If Barkley Plays

In Week 11, the Eagles' running backs had 21 rushing attempts. Barkley carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and 1 touchdown. Will Shipley, returning from injury, carried the ball 4 times for 9 yards.

The backfield belongs to Barkley. It's quite simple: if Barkley plays, he's a must-start in fantasy football. Barkley is a low-end RB1.

The matchup against the Cowboys shall be favorable. Dallas ranks as follows against running backs:

3rd-most RB Rushing Yards Allowed

5th-most RB Rushing Touchdowns Allowed

Most RB Fantasy Points Allowed

If Barkley is Out

If Barkley were out, Will Shipley would move up to RB1. Jaydon Blue would back him up.

Because Blue has been on and off the Eagles' active roster and recorded zero rushes in Week 11, fantasy managers should be cautious. Shipley will likely handle most of the backfield and could be an RB2 in fantasy football.

Fantasy managers could also expect a slight rise in Joe Milton's rushing usage. In his two games as the Eagles' starting quarterback, Milton has 14 rushing attempts for 71 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Update

Barkley has a stinger. Per UPMC, "A burner or stinger is a sports injury to the nerves of the upper arm. When you make or receive a hard hit with your shoulder, you can compress or overstretch the brachial plexus." The brachial plexus is the network of nerves that connects your spine to your shoulder and arm.

Historically, similar injuries in running backs show that they often play through them. Deepak Chona, MD. SMA states that Barkley should play without much, if any, dip in his level of play.

In other words, fantasy managers need not panic. They can plan for Barkley, and all signs point to that.

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