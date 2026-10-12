Fantasy Football Injury Update: TreVeyon Henderson Missing Time Would Boost Rhamondre Stevenson And A Sleeper

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson exited Week 5 in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was unable to return to the game. While we don't know the full extent of the injury yet, it doesn't sound like any kind of catastrophic injury. He is set to undergo testing on his ankle today to determine if he has to miss any time.

#Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury yesterday, will get tests done today to determine how much time, if any, he will miss, per @RapSheet.



“It remains to be seen how long he is going to be out. He is going to have tests today to determine what is going… pic.twitter.com/EoErKqkO6J — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 12, 2026

If he is forced to miss time, Rhamondre Stevenson would step into a near bell-cow role. The Patriots host the New York Jets in Week 6 on the early slate of games next Sunday.

Fantasy Impact

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

We are hoping for the best when it comes to this ankle injury. It doesn't sound like he is destined for the IR based on what we've heard so far, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. However, there is also a chance that he doesn't miss any time at all. Hopefully we get more clarity soon, but this organization and its staff aren't always eager to give us all the accurate details.

Once Henderson returns to action, we expect him to continue to split the backfield with Stevenson. Henderson gives you a consistently higher ceiling, while Stevenson gives you a much safer floor. When one of these backs is sidelined, it gives the other a massive opportunity.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

If Henderson is unable to play, Stevenson gets boosted up to a sure-fire RB2 for every game Henderson misses. Their next three games are against the Jets, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

You will be starting him in every one of those matchups, even if Henderson is active, but his upside skyrockets if Henderson isn't in the lineup. We will revisit this once we get a definitive timetable for Henderson.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

If this injury does turn out to be much more serious than we're expecting, Kiner would be the next man up in this backfield. He could carve out a role along with Stevenson on top of becoming his handcuff.

In Week 5, with Henderson going down in the second quarter, Kiner carried the ball six times for 52 yards at 8.7 yards per carry, while catching his lone target for seven yards. However, he would only be relevant in deep leagues if we get very bad news about Henderson.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News