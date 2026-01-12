Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox Headline Fantasy Hockey Injury Report Week 15

With well over 100 players on the injury list, it can be tough to make heads or tails of anything. Fantasy Hockey Week 15 is a full week at least. So, there is that. Anyway, here are several of the more high-impact maladies that could impact a roster along with a few more potential surprises.

Let's begin here with the New York Rangers. This one is worth a double.

Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers

If anyone wants to know the fallout of losing both Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox, simply take a look at this!

NHL GameScore Impact Card for New York Rangers on 2026-01-10: pic.twitter.com/ZMJSfKpfCb — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) January 10, 2026

The Rangers lost 10-2 on Saturday to the Boston Bruins. It was as ugly as it looked. Mind you, this game was nationally televised on ABC. Currently, the word is that the Russian All-Star goaltender will be week-to-week up until the Olympic Break. Apparently, he avoided major injury (torn ligaments, fractures, etc.). Time will tell.

All we do know is that there has been little word from the Rangers since the January 6th injury. This is unlike the Fox malady. Adam Fox was put on LTIR right away and is expected to be out until the end of the month at least. Now, no one would be surprised if Fox is held out past the Olympic Break. Yes, it is a scenario which is possible for both players.

For Fox, this is his second trip on the LTIR. That may actually prove to be the biggest concern. The defenseman had three straight 70-point seasons before a slight drop in 2024-25. As with Shesterkin, the goaltender has bounced back even if the wins have not been there for the Rangers. The Russian led the NHL in GPS at 7.6 in 34 games started.

Both players leave a giant size hole in the Rangers lineup along with fantasy hockey rosters. As always on social media, we will be the first to update when the story changes.

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals

At this moment, it appears Tom Wilson may come back sooner than originally expected. He is on Injured Reserve retro to January 3rd. The right winger could return as soon as Tuesday at home against Montreal. Washington's rationale is that it should not be too much longer for the Capitals' leading goal scorer this season (22).

Having two 20+ goal scorers in the lineups would help the Capitals and well as owners of their top line in fantasy hockey. Again, the good news here is that the rugged forward avoided far more significant problems. A few days here or there makes rostering for the week more challenging. The more grim alternative would be much worse.

The Other Dreaded I Word

With the Winter season fully here, the other dreaded I word is naturally, illness. Comb through the injury reports and social media this time of year and one will find a minmium of 6-12+ players battling something. This can range from the flu to mono to almost anything. Most of the time it is the flu bug, however, or some form.

The Chicago Blackhawks had their bout with the bug over the weekend and several players are questionable early this week including Spencer Knight, the starting goaltender. This was taken from Saturday by the way.

Hawks lots of illness with a depleted lineup and an NHL rook in net! pic.twitter.com/fqXZYRVvXF — PaulShaheen (@PaulShaheen) January 11, 2026

If you think this is just Chicago, think again! Quite a few teams are dealing with a variety of bugs and ailments. We joke about wash your hands but hockey players are not always the most keen on hygiene.

Just remember back what it was like during the various waves of COVID, the sea of red on injury reports was pure chaos. Allegedly the bug has hit Washington too and most notably, Jakob Chychrun, their defenseman. Check back on social media every so often to make sure no one else unexpectedly turns up sick.

Keep an eye out there and try to avoid those injuries! See you next week!

Fantasy On SI Content: