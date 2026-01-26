Igor Shesterkin and Brock Boeser Headline Fantasy Hockey Injury Report Week 17

With again so many players on the injury list, it can be tough to sometimes make a quality roster. Fantasy Hockey Week 17 is the last full week before the Olympics take over. So, there is that. Here are more maladies that could impact a roster along with some updates on their diagnosis. Call the doctor!

Let us start with a New York Rangers update because it is not good.

Igor Shesterkin -- New York Rangers

Right now, there is no clear timetable for Igor Shesterkin to return to the New York Rangers. For fantasy hockey owners and the team alike, there is this glaring stat.

The New York Rangers have won 1 of their last 15 games (Spencer Martin, 1/17/2026 @ PHI) without Igor Shesterkin as their starting goaltender.



Their last win before that was Quick @ DET (11/7/2025).#NYR — NYR arguer (@nyrdefender) January 25, 2026

Shesterkin did not exactly get the most goal support from the Rangers but he gave the New York team a chance to win on a nightly basis. Part of the reason too is that Adam Fox is again out with another longer-term injury. Neither player is expected back anytime soon. Seeing Fox and/or Shesterkin return would be a welcome sight for many.

The reality is the Olympic Break is looming (next Friday). With the Rangers 11 points out of a playoff spot already, is another injury (especially for Shesterkin and Fox) really worth the risk?

Brock Boeser -- Vancouver Canucks

Again, there will be questions if Brock Boeser should be traded. The Vancouver Canucks are awful and need to do something. However, Boeser took a high hard hit on Sunday against Pittsburgh and is being listed as day-to-day. Currently, they are evaluating him and seeing if he needs to go through concussion protocol.

He is considered questionable for Tuesday's home matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

No final do jogo, Brock Boeser levou uma cotovelada do Bryan Rust, do Penguins.



Ele levantou sentindo bastante desconforto e foi para o vestiário. Ainda não há atualizações sobre o estado de saúde dele. 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/XA0ypNpaj7 — Canucks Brasil 🇧🇷 (@nucksbrasil) January 26, 2026

For those not affulent in Brazilian Portuguese, Bryan Rust elbowed Boeser in the head. Boeser was noticeably out of it and visibly wobbly heading to the locker room. Keep in mind, there was no update from Adam Foote (Vancouver's Head Coach) at press time.

Vancouver is another team like the Rangers who are down in the standings. There is a chance that Boeser may be kept out more for precautionary reasons this week than anything else. Keep an eye on this.

Evgeni Malkin -- Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh was able to survive and win on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Evgeni Malkin was not so lucky. According to sources, Malkin was seen holding his shoulder on the bench in the closing moments of the game.

No one truly knows if the issue that caused him to miss 15 games is the same here. However, Dan Muse clarified the situation some later.

Muse Clarifies Evgeni Malkin Status; Is OK After Scary Moment https://t.co/Wbkph1fZe8 — Pittsburgh Hockey Now (@pghhockeyNOW) January 26, 2026

Out advice is to still tread carefully as officially he is listed as day-to-day temporarily. Likely, Malkin will be evaluated behind closed doors just to make sure.

William Nylander -- Toronto Maple Leafs

Okay, at least William Nylander is skating and is a bit feisty. Honestly, he is probably frustrated more about being asked when he is going to play at this point.

NHL is investigating Maple Leafs’ William Nylander’s actions after he flipped the camera.



Nylander has since apologized. pic.twitter.com/scQo9kg2cA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 26, 2026

He can return off Injured Reserve as soon as Thursday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been extra cautious with him. Groin injuries are fickle and can get worse at anytime.