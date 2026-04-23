Lamine Yamal is Out for the Season: What it Means for Fantasy Soccer

Lamine Yamal has scared all FC Barcelona fans, as well as all Spain National Team fans. In a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, Yamal exited the game limping after scoring a winning penalty kick. Concern took social media by storm, speculating a torn hamstring. Per club reports, the injury is not as severe, yet Yamal will remain out for the remainder of the season. What does this mean for fantasy soccer? Let's keep you advised.

Fantasy Soccer Impact

Yamal being out destroys any fantasy soccer value, of course. As a top option in the game, he must be replaced for any format of fantasy soccer being played. With Yamal out, Barcelona turns to its 3 healthy forwards, as Raphinha is also out. Those players are: Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, and Marcus Rashford — not too shabby.

The most likely fill-in will be Torres. While all three players will gain significant playing time, Torres may be the core beneficiary. It should be noted that while Raphinha is listed out, he may return as soon as this weekend. If any two players draw the short stick of the bench, it will surely be Fermin Lopez and Rashford.

In goals per 90 minutes played, Torres actually expects to trump Yamal as his replacement. While less of an assistive player, Torres averages 0.72 goals per 90 minutes played, while Yamal averages 0.64. Torres has virtually zero chance of gaining an assist with a rate of 0.05 assists per 90 minutes. Yet, Torres is viable while Barcelona often runs 3 forwards/wingers up front.

In the Spanish LaLiga, Barcelona has the league all but wrapped up. For that matter, Torres could exit some of these games early. However, he will especially exit early if he has produced goals, thus building a lead in the game. Outside of the "El Clásico" on May 10, Barcelona has a very easy LaLiga schedule over the next month. Torres can contribute a goal, so he is a viable fantasy soccer option.

It is to be noted that whoever does start at forward for Barcelona is likely viable. Even if Rashford or Lopez, they can be considered to start in these easier games. Nonetheless, Torres is Yamal's best replacor.

Lamine Yamal Injury Update

Yamal has endured a strain of the biceps femoris muscle in his upper left leg. Barcelona will be conservative, thus sidelining him for the rest of the 2026 season. Luckily for the club, the season is about wrapped up with a 9-point LaLiga lead and an elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

The goal is now for Yamal to get back to the World Cup, set to begin in the second half of June. He is expected to play in Spain's tournament debut on June 15. That makes it such that Yamal is still a viable top-5, if not top-1 pick in World Cup Fantasy Soccer. Until then, stay tuned for further injury updates.

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