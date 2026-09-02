George Kittle Injury Update Is Positive News For Fantasy Football Owners, But Bad News For One 49ers Pass-Catcher

Fantasy owners got some positive news this morning when it comes to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. After having a strong few days at practice, he will be making the trip to Melbourne, Australia, with the team, putting him in line to potentially play in next Thursday's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The #49ers leave today for their game vs the #Rams in Australia, and star TE George Kittle will make the trip after 2 positive days of practice, sources say. Kittle is trending in the right direction to play.



DE Nick Bosa, ramping up with his knee, will also make the trip. pic.twitter.com/4MwRMIRLj5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2026

However, Kittle, who is coming off an Achilles rupture he suffered back in January, is still not a lock to suit up in that game. Nevertheless, this is a massive step in the right direction and has him trending towards getting on the field.

Fantasy Impact

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

This is massive news for Kittle owners, who likely drafted him with the expectations that he could potentially miss the start of the season, or even land on the IR and not return until Week 5. Fantasy owners who rolled the dice and selected him at a discount rate may have gotten a major bargain.

However, we would still suggest you temper your expectations. While his getting on the field would be an incredible story on its own, we still have no idea how he'll look. He will be looking to return from an Achilles injury just eight months later without missing a single NFL game. There is still a strong chance he does not look like his usual superstar self, at least not right out of the gate.

If you plan on plugging him in Week 1, understand that he could be on a snap count or potentially physically limited. Odds are, if you drafted Kittle, you paired him with another tight end. You might want to seriously consider starting your other option and watching to see how Kittle looks and how he is used in Week 1 before throwing him right into your starting lineup.

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

While we do suggest you consider other options at the position, if you paired him with his teammate Tonges, we would not consider starting him over Kittle in Week 1. Even if Kittle is limited, his presence is enough to move us off of Tonges completely. He's not a good enough option to play even with Kittle active.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Having Kittle back gives Purdy a huge boost with all the injuries to his pass-catchers. Mike Evans seems to get banged up every time he steps on the field, Brandon Aiyuk is clearly never going to play another game with the 49ers, and Christian Kirk has been placed on IR. Kittle would be a much-needed reinforcement to this passing attack and Purdy's fantasy value.

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