Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotlighted In Fantasy Basketball Injury Report (NBA Week 15)

Injuries throughout the NBA could hamper fantasy basketball production in Week 15. A number of stars are slated to miss time throughout this week’s slate of action, which will force fantasy basketball managers into tough decisions without top players. Replacing elite production is never an easy task, but monitoring injury reports will help give managers a jump on Week 15 lineup construction.

Here is a deep-dive into this week’s NBA injury report for fantasy managers awaiting status updates for some of the league’s top players:

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzles

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without All-Star Ja Morant for the next several weeks, as trade rumors involving the point guard persist. Morant is dealing with an elbow injury and has been ruled out for the next three weeks of action. Morant is set to be re-evaluated around the middle of February, but could find himself on the move ahead of the league’s Feb. 5 trade deadline. The two-time All-Star has suited up in 20 games so far this season, averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 41% from the field and a lowly 23.5% from 3-point range. Fantasy managers will be forced to supplement his production throughout the next few weeks.

Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has missed time due to a Grade 1 toe sprain. His absence persists coming into the week, as he’s slated to be re-evaluated at some point later in the week. The Cavaliers will miss Garland for Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic, which will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Cleveland has managed to turn things around as of late, following a slow start, winning five of their last six games. Garland has suited up in just 26 games this season, averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 36% from 3-point range, his lowest mark since his rookie season.

Austin Reaves - Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is gearing up for a return following an extended absence, but is expected to remain sidelined to start the week. Reaves has been out since the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets, dealing with a lingering calf issue during that span. The star guard has missed each of the Lakers’ last 15 games as the team continues to await his return amid a recent surge, winning three of their last four. Reaves has suited up in just 23 games this season, averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, all of which mark career-highs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

As rumors continue to swirl around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP will miss extended time following a calf strain. Antetokounmpo suffered the strain on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, revealing the injury to reporters following the 102-100 loss. The star big man will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks and will likely be re-evaluated in early March. Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee remains uncertain, as teams continue to check in on the 10-time All-Star.

