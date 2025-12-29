Harold Fannin Jr. Re-Aggravates Knee, Pausing Fantasy Football League-Winning Status

Harold Fannin Jr. is the newest, high-impact addition to the Week 18 Injury Report. Fannin Jr. was listed in the report in the leadup to Week 17, but he did go. Early in the game, Fannin Jr. did catch a touchdown pass, but also re-aggravated his groin, thus not returning to the game. If your league is still alive, this will be a high-impact injury for a borderline Top-5 Tight End in Fantasy Football.

Fantasy Football Impact

Maybe the worst ball you'll ever see thrown by Shedeur Sanders followed by the best ball tracking you'll ever see by Harold Fannin Jr. pic.twitter.com/R9X3NFrRfM — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) December 28, 2025

It looks very unlikely that Fannin Jr. is going to play against the Bengals in Week 18. This will drastically impact this offense. We will first touch of the Browns other Tight End, David Njoku.

Njoku would greatly benefit, but he has been dealing with his own array of injuries. Njoku has mainly been dealing with a knee injury and thus, he has not played over the last four games. Njoku has tried to work his way back into the lineup, but it looks rather unlikely that he will play as well.

The Browns are now going down their depth chart to supplement the Tight End position. In Week 17, Blake Whiteheart was the leading Tight End with 62% of snaps played. He had just (1) Target for (0) Receptions.

Brendan Bates was the TE2 after Fannin Jr. went down. He had (1) Target for (1) Reception, going for (19) Yards. Sal Cannella was the TE3 in this Tight-End heavy offense. He was the highest targeted of the three, playing to (4) Targets, (2) Receptions, and (11) Yards on 35% of snaps.

It seems like the Tight Ends will combine to supplement for Fannin Jr. and Njoku's absences. In turn, this should not boost Jerry Jeudy or Cedric Tillman much, if at all.

Stock Watch

All three Browns Tight Ends are unplayable and unrosterable. Sal Cannella is the only option if you wish to go ultra-cheap in DFS contests, but that is also high-risk. He does face the Bengals abysmal Tight End defense, although this will be Cincinnati's best matchup of the year.

Jerry Jeudy remains as a risky Flex play.

Stay tuned to our Tuesday Rankings for further analysis.

