Injury Update: Christian McCaffrey Returns To Practice, But Fantasy Football Owners Should Hang On To His Handcuff

The fantasy football community can breathe a sigh of relief. After once again missing practice on Monday, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Tuesday. It now looks like he should be good to go in Week 1 when the Niners face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Melbourne, Australia, in their season opener.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is in full uniform and officially back at practice, per @nwagoner pic.twitter.com/UAU9l8tsbn — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 8, 2026

As long as there are no setbacks, CMC is expected to handle a full workload in Week 1. Kaelon Black is listed as No. 2 on the 49ers' depth chart and could get limited work, and Jordan James could get on the field as well.

Fantasy Impact

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Now that McCaffrey looks like a safe bet to play on Thursday Night Football, he should be in everyone's lineup. Even in potentially one of the toughest matchups in the league against the Rams, CMC is a smash start. That would apply to any possible matchup in the league.

As long as he's on the field, we expect McCaffrey to see as many opportunities as he can handle both on the ground and through the air. He is a locked-in RB1 for Week 1 and has as much upside as any running back in the league.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

If you already stashed Black on your bench just in case McCaffrey didn't get on the field this week, we strongly suggest you don't cut him. If you own McCaffrey, you also need to own his handcuff. CMC is now 30 years old with a lengthy injury history, and is coming off the largest workload in his career. He is a high injury risk, and Black is projected to be the RB2 in San Francisco.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News