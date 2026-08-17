Jeremiyah Love is Crushed in Fantasy Football Value Amid Latest Injury Updates

Life is off to a rough start for Jeremiyah Love in Arizona. The rookie standout has already suffered an injury, listed as a high-ankle sprain. The Cardinals' season opener is now in question for Love, and fans wonder about the Cardinals' season-long workload. As an RB2 in fantasy football, we must find out what the deal really is and revalue the Notre Dame product.

Fantasy Football Impact

In a world where Love misses any regular-season games, it sets up Tyler Allgeier for a big opportunity and may give James Conner worthwhile playing time.

Our pre-injury projections had the snap-share as:

Jeremiyah Love: 56%

Tyler Allgeier: 25%

James Conner: 8%

If Allgeier went off as the Cardinals' RB1 for any singular game, the snap share would be volatile in expectation. Nonetheless, the smartest avenue to go would be one in which Allgeier projects on par with the above in ratio. He may own 70% of this rushing offense,se with 20-25% to Conner and the crumbs to Trey Benson in a minuscule offensive snap load, if any.

Amid the latest health update on Love, we do dock him down to a season-long snap share of 49%, and Allgeier jumps up to 30.5%. We are already much lower on Love than the consensus. His newest projection drops Love three spots from RB24 to RB27 in both Standard and PPR formats.

Allgeier's projection rises him a tad. He is the RB48 in Standard and RB51 in PPR formats.

Given that the Cardinals are just the 22nd-ranked offense in the NFL, Allgeier's handcuff upside is not tremendous. It is still definitely worthwhile. His weekly ranking, without Love, would likely be RB30 or a Flex play, depending on the matchup.

In Week 1, the Cardinals face the Chargers in Los Angeles. As the 3rd-ranked defense in the NFL, the matchup is highly unfavorable for all parties in red and white.

Injury Update

#Cardinals Jeremiyah Love - Wk 1 TBD but realistic. Avg = 3-5 wks



Performance dips ~6 wks



Re-injury risk is substantial (~20% for season if it puts him out ~4 wks)



Current ADP RB 15. Would downgrade to ~RB 20-24 range



Optimal value for redraft may arise if he starts slow Wks… pic.twitter.com/SueuLIwfbp — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) August 17, 2026

Love's estimated return is right on that Week 1 matchup that is about 4 weeks away from this posting. Given a 3-5 week timeframe, it is probably around a true 50-50% that Love plays. If the Cardinals are cautious, they will bench Love for Week 1 and rely on Allgeier, whom they signed for $12.25 million over two years.

As noted by Deepak Chona, MD. SMA, there shall be a performance dip for Love upon his return. Chona's data shows that Love would not be 100% for about two months from mid-August, indicating a significant reduction in Love's ceiling to the Week 6-8 range.

Love must not be drafted at ADP, given his evident risk. He is currently just inside the top 30 players overall and is falling. Love is valued as the RB13 in ADP.

He should not be drafted in the first four rounds of your draft. This is a player to now be valued on par with Aaron Jones, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Bhayshul Tuten.

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