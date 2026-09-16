Injury Update: Vikings Placing Jordan Mason On IR Makes Aaron Jones A Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings have placed running back Jordan Mason on injured reserve due to a thumb injury. He will now miss at least the next four games. This is tough news for a player whom we expected to be the starter and potential breakout star in 2026.



Vikings place RB Jordan Mason (thumb) on injured reserve. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/3nXe0E37dg — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2026

Aaron Jones is now expected to slide into the starting running back role for the Vikings. No other running back handled a carry in Week 1. Based on Week 1, DeeJay Dallas would be the next running back up for the Vikings.



Fantasy Impact



RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings



Mason is now set to miss at least four weeks, and depending on the extent of the injury, he could miss additional time. If you have an IR slot, you should put Mason in it rather than cut him, if at all possible.



When Mason is able to return, we expect him to step back in as the starter. We still like him for the remainder of the year, but he will not be helping any fantasy football owners in the immediate future.



RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings



Jones was bad last season and dealt with injuries. At 31 years old, we do not like him as a fantasy option. If you have an opportunity to trade him, you should move him now.



However, he could be a decent low-end flex option in the meantime with Mason sidelined. Nevertheless, he did not look good in Week 1, rushing for just 3.3 yards per carry and failing to catch his lone target.



Sell high on Jones if possible; otherwise, he can be used as a matchup-based flex option. Just temper your expectations and don't expect to get the same Jones from years past.



RB DeeJay Dallas, Minnesota Vikings



Dallas was the next man up and caught the only pass by a running back in Week 1. We have to assume that he will step into the RB2 role in Minnesota while Mason is out. There is a chance that rookie Demond Claiborne could also step into a larger role.

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