J.J. McCarthy Will Not Play Sunday Making Way for Max Brosmer
The downward spiral that is the Minnesota Vikings took another turn when it was announced early Wednesday that J.J. McCarthy would not play on Sunday. McCarthy will miss the game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a concussion.
Is McCarthy being shielded here? One thing is certain. He gets a week off to clear his head. There remains time to evaluate the quarterback. However, the questions for Minnesota management should be loud and clear.
J.J. McCarthy Definitely Needs Work
Maybe having another week off will give more time for McCarthy to make adjustments. The problem is Minnesota's offensive line is not going to fix itself. However, the Vikings did have chances to stay in the game last week in Green Bay. However, several opportunities sailed wide of their target. Even at a seven point deficit, the game felt lost.
Minnesota ended up losing 23-6 to drop to 4-7. Any hope of making the playoffs is gone. Now, McCarthy has set some unwelcome history along the way too.
That is indeed one or more interceptions in all six starts this year. Worse, he has put the ball on the ground five times and only completed 54.1% of his passes. McCarthy has a tendency not to see the progressions well or make adjustments. Throws come out off target sometimes looking yards off course.
Yes, quarterbacks have started out a disaster in this league. Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, and so many others endured inauspicious beginnings. This feels way different. Again, we could be wrong. Just look at Josh Allen.
Kevin O'Connell's seat is getting warm. The fans at U.S. Bank Stadium are unhappy and fantasy football owners have long dropped McCarthy. Needless to say, it is going to be interesting to see what happens over the final weeks of 2025. That will go a long way into determining what happens in the offseason.
Make Way For Max Brosmer
On the bright side, Max Brosmer stood out at the University Of Minnesota. He was calm under the face of pressure but this is the NFL. Making your first start on the road in a hostile environment like Seattle can be viewed in two ways. It could be bad because throwing a rookie in like this is not ideal. It could be good because at least there is no pressure or expectations at this point.
This is not going to be easy for Brosmer. Baker Mayfield had an incredible day in Seattle earlier in the season. Mayfield threw for 370 yards. Since then, Seattle has not yielded more than 232 yards through the air. A good deal of those came last week in garbage time against Tennessee.
Brosmer has thrown eight NFL passes and completed five. It is pure guesswork as to how he will fare under higher blitz rates. That is something which Minnesota has had some issues with. If the rookie performs well enough, this will only raise more questions.
The Last Word Or Two
Ladies and gentlemen, Sunday evening in Seattle is going to be quite the time. Determining what kind of day players like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Mason, or Aaron Jones will have is uncertain. However, it will be far from dull. Max Brosmer will feel the intense pressure all game long. Can he handle it? J.J. McCarthy has not so far. That is certain.