Jackson Chourio Injury Update: Brewers Star OF Placed On IL Ahead Of Opening Day Game

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick their regular season campaign off on Thursday afternoon, squaring off against the Chicago White Sox in the season opener. The Brewers will be without star outfielder Jackson Chourio, who will miss the team’s opener due to injury.

On Thursday morning, Milwaukee placed Chourio on the Injured List, sidelining him for the 10-game period coming into the year. He underwent an MRI after dealing with soreness in his hand, revealing a hairline fracture suffered during the World Baseball Classic. The Venezuelan star was hit by a pitch during an exhibition matchup earlier in the month, and will have his status monitored to avoid further injury.

The team remains optimistic regarding his short-term status, offering a potential timeline for return of two to four weeks. The Brewers are eager to get out to a hot start to the season, coming off a NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on the back of a 97-65 campaign during the regular season.

Chourio offered valuable contributions in his second season in the majors, posting 88 runs, 148 hits, 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. His numbers largely replicated a breakout rookie campaign in 2024, helping him finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Fantasy managers will be forced to make adjustments following the decision to place Chourio on IL, as he’s rostered in 99% of leagues with an ADP of 21.2, according to FantasyPros’ data. Let’s look at how his injury will impact fantasy baseball:

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Jackson Chourio Lands On IL, Impact Of Absence On Fantasy Baseball

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chourio entered the season regarded as a high-value fantasy asset, coming off back-to-back years of encouraging production, routinely falling off draft boards within the top-20 selections. He flashed efficient output from the plate, eclipsing a .270 average for the second consecutive year, while offering valuable offensive versatility with 20-plus steals in each of his first two seasons in the majors.

Behind Chourio, Blake Perkins was re-called from Triple A to suit up in his spot on Opening Day. Perkins suited up in 54 games last season, and previously made 121 appearances in 2024. Over 242 career games, he’s sustained an average of .232 from the plate, posting 107 runs, 158 hits, 13 homers and 82 RBIs with 35 stolen bases.

Perkins certainly doesn’t match Chourio’s pop from the plate, but offers some value in fantasy considering his previous production with encouraging hit and stolen base numbers. Designated hitter Christian Yelich has also expressed interest in returning to the outfield. Yelich swatted 151 hits, 29 homers and 103 RBIs over 150 games a season ago.

Chourio’s injury presents adversity for the Brewers coming into the year, but the team will look to get out to 1-0 on the year with a win over Chicago on Thursday. Fantasy managers looking to replace his output could make way for potential waiver adds such as Daylen Lile (51% rostered), Justin Crawford (20% rostered) and Carson Benge (18% rostered) for Opening Day lineups.

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