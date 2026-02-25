Jaylen Brown, Scottie Barnes Affect Fantasy Basketball with Injury Concerns (Feb 25)

The NBA schedule comes at us tonight, with six games. The featured events are the Thunder vs. Pistons and the Celtics vs. Nuggets. The primetime schedule is going to be fun to watch, but it must be analyzed for fantasy basketball managers. If one key player is out, it may derail our team. We must have the injury report, and that is my job today, Feb 25.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

We all know that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out yet for a few more games. However, Holmgren is a more unsure item that they need to play. He is listed as Doubtful to play tonight as the Pistons look to secure victory. Jaylin Williams may be in for a nice game.

De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors

Melton is generally not a start in fantasy basketball, but he can be in the right matchup. Tonight, Melton deals with a knee injury, listing him as questionable. He was available on Tuesday night, logging 28 minutes. Stay tuned for further updates, but he may be a player to bench.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors

Porzingis finally came back last Thursday, only to be back on the injury report. An illness will have him out tonight.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Coward will be out for his fifth straight game tonight, thus elevating Jaylin Wells to an interesting role in a moderate matchup.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Barnes bruised his quad on Tuesday night, and now he could miss the back-end of this back-to-back. Look to Collin Murray-Boyles if Barnes is out.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers limited Mobley on Tuesday night due to a minor calf injury. He remains questionable to play tonight after playing 24 productive minutes against the Knicks.

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Thompson will be out on Wednesday with a quad injury. This may preview a great boost for Reed Sheppard tonight, and he can be started.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

The Celtics decided to sit Brown on Tuesday night, perhaps to make him available on Wednesday. Look towards optimism that Brown can play, despite the knee injury.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray deals with a hamstring injury, but the team has him probable to play against the Celtics tonight.

