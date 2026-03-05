Jayson Tatum Cleared for Celtics Return; NBA, Fantasy Basketball Fans Rejoice

Jayson Tatum has finally been cleared to return to the Celtics on Friday, March 6. He aims to fuel a Championship-winning run with 20 games left to go in the 2026 regular season. Tomorrow night, the Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden in Boston. The return will surely have fireworks ingiting the crowd. It is up to us to decide where his fantasy basketball lies in the short and long term.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

It is to be noted that Tatum will not be playing at 100% of productivity and minutes. He has been out for a year or so, so expecting full-Tatum is irrational. In the short term, Tatum may play a wide range of minutes, from 15 to 35. To telegraph this will be difficult until the Celtics give more clarity, if they give clarity. He must be a player to remain on your fantasy basketball bench until his value proves safe enough to be played.

The hope will be that Tatum can return to his old ways sooner rather than later. The fantasy basketball playoffs are almost here, and if he can play like vintage Tatum, he will fuel a league-winning run. Stash Tatum on your bench now and insert him once the time is right.

Jayson Tatum Cleared for Celtics Injury Return

BREAKING: Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks – less than 10 months after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/2TCWXuXQK1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2026

The Celtics have been expected to clear Tatum for weeks now. We knew this might come as soon as the first game back from the All-Star break. However, that was optimistic. Instead, he returns a couple of weeks later. Tatum has been said to be playing 100% in practice scrimmages. This is promising for his ramp-up process.

There is no clarity on the extent of Tatum;s return tonight. For fans, we must pay attention to how he looks on the court and how much time he plays. This could have an elite Tatum playing basketball within the week or the month. Perhaps, either, but hopefully not for the game's entertainment value. Nonetheless, it is exciting to see a star back as the 41-21 Celtics look to win another NBA Title.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: