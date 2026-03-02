Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns Plus More Fantasy Basketball Injuries on Monday, March

The NBA schedule features four games to be played on Monday night, March 2. This slate finds key injuries and those players whose identities will affect the fantasy basketball landscape. To win your match, we must develop the best possible plan to replace these injured players. We must also know their return timeframes. Once we do this effectively, we shall see successes rain down upon us.

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return tonight against the Boston Celtics after missing the last 5-plus weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2026

The Bucks star will make his return after month-long absence from basketball.

Jabari Smith Jr. — Houston Rockets

The PF7 in fantasy basketball will remain out tonight, nearing on one week since his last game played. His ankle injury aims for a March 5 return (Thursday). Alperen Sengun will benefit the most from any Rocket.

Alex Sarr — Washington Wizards

The Wizards' star Center will remain out as a week-to-week designation. His hamstring has sidelined what would have been a great season. With Sarr out and Vukcevic likely out, there is much to be desired here.

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

Celtics fans, gear up. It sounds like Tatum is aiming for a return later this week and thus, the Championship run hopes to come into full swing. Time will tell how efficient Tatum will become.

Cameron Johnson — Denver Nuggets

Johnson is moderately back, but the Nuggets will sit him out on Monday night with an ankle injury. When healthy, Johnson remains highly valuable amid other injuries, including Aaron Gordon's.

Aaron Gordon — Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets list Gordon as a game-time decision for Monday night's game. His eventual return after a 15+ game absence may not be 100%, but his return does have great long-term value. If you want to buy low, do it ASAP.

Lauri Markkanen — Utah Jazz

The NBA questioned this injury, but Markkanen is confirmed to be hurt. The Jazz will not have him back for another 1-2 weeks. Kyle Filipowski will rise very highly in the meantime.

Kris Dunn — Los Angeles Clippers

Dunn was nailed in the head by an elbow on Sunday night. He is now a game-time decision to face the Warriors on a back-to-back. If out, look to a high usage rate for Bennedict Mathurin.

John Collins — Los Angeles Clippers

Collins left Sunday's game early with a right arm injury. Bad news is, he may be out tonight. Good news: Collins is rested for this back-to-back if active. If he plays, he is obviously a must-start with high upside.

Steph Curry — Golden State Warriors

Curry will remain out for at least another 10 days. In turn, Brandin Podziemski rises higher in the fantasy basketball rankings and should be started.

Kristaps Porzingis — Golden State Warriors

For the fifth straight game, Porzingis will be out. The Warriors will look to Quinten Post to fill this gap, which makes him an interesting start in fantasy basketball and, making him more so, DFS.

