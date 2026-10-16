Fantasy Football Injury News: Jeremiyah Love's "Out" Status Inserts Tyler Allgeier as a Must-Start
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Jeremiyah Love has been ruled out for Week 6 with an ankle injury. The Cardinals will go on to battle the Los Angeles Rams without their first-round draft pick. Tyler Allgeier now steps into a big role as RB1. What does this mean for the Cardinals' updated player projections? The following details those new numbers.
Cardinals Fantasy Football Outlook
Latest updated projections for Week 6 without Jeremiyah Love:
- Tyler Allgeier: RB18 — 17.6 Rushing Attempts, 70.9 Rushing Yards, 4.6 Targets, 3.4 Receptions, 24.7 Receiving Yards, 38.3% Touchdown Probability
- Bam Knight: RB51 — 3.8 Rushing Attempts, 15.4 Rushing Yards, 0.3 Targets, 0.2 Receptions, 2.4 Receiving Yards, 7.5% Touchdown Probability
Injury Updated Projections Go Live Here Saturday Evening.
While Knight will gain a role as the backup running back for Arizona, the expectation is that a big workload will come Allgeier's way.
This season, Allgeier has 35 rushing attempts, roughly 34% of the team's running back rushing volume. Knight, however, has 3 rushing attempts across the three games he played.
The Cardinals signed Allgeier to a 2-year, $12.25 million contract. Knight is making about $1.2 million over one year. The priority is clear as day: Allgeier demands a lot from this offense, and Knight just helps give a breather when needed.
All Cardinals running backs are averaging about 3.7 yards per attempt in 2026. Neither is standing up much more than the other in that respect. Allgeier averages 3.4 yards per attempt, while Love averages 3.7 yards per attempt.
The Cardinals are ultimately a below-average pass-block team, ranked 21st in run-block win rate, and they face a run-blocking Rams defense, which ranks 8th in run-stop win rate. Fantasy managers cannot expect groundbreaking efficiency from Allgeier, but his volume will certainly be high enough to make him a must-start RB2 in Week 6.
Jeremiyah Love Injury Update
Love has reportedly been playing through ankle injuries that have affected both sides of his body. The Cardinals are wisely giving Love time to recover. The hope will be that Love can return in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.
The Cardinals are a one-win, four-loss team. They are rebuilding and hope to see promise from their youth. The team has been rumored to consider starting Carson Beck later this season.
Thus, they have nothing to gain by risking Love to further injury. Fantasy managers can groan, but preserving Love's long-term health matters more. Perhaps this shows why he doesn't have a larger, 70% split of this rushing offense. Maybe when Love gets healthier, he carves out a larger role. Call that addition by subtraction.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.