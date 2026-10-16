Jeremiyah Love Missing Week 6 With An Ankle Injury Would Make Tyler Allgeier A Strong Fantasy Football Option

Arizona Cardinals first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love has not yet practiced this week and is in danger of missing Week 6. His practice status for today will be very telling, but even if he does try to play through this ankle injury, he could very well be limited, which could lead to Tyler Allgeier seeing more volume and moving up the fantasy football rankings.

Unlike the situation with the Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty, the Cardinals seem more willing to rest Love to get his ankle healthy. Mike LeFleur spoke about the situation this week.

"As much as he wants to battle through, we're all in agreeance right now just give him a little bit of rest and see as the week goes on, what that'll entail for Sunday."

Mike LaFleur on managing Jeremiyah Love's ankle injury:



"As much as he wants to battle through, we're all in agreeance right now just give him a little bit of rest and see as the week goes on, what that'll entail for Sunday." https://t.co/WM0RZDruMD — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 14, 2026

Love is far from a lock to play this week. Even if he is active, he could also end up being significantly limited and open to potentially aggravating the injury.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

This makes us extremely nervous about whether Love will play this week, and we will be sweating if he does and ends up in our lineups. Letting him rest for a game or two could be the best-case scenario for fantasy owners, rather than having him be limited or struggle through an ankle injury. You want him at 100% to help you win a championship, not underperforming in your lineup in Week 6 because of an ankle injury.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

If Love misses time, Allgeier immediately becomes a viable fantasy option. Where it gets tricky is if Love plays but could be limited. In this case, Allgeier is not a must-start option; however, he would be worth considering as a potential flex option. This is a situation to monitor right up until game time or until we get official word on Love's status for Week 6.

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