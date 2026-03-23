Jeremy Pena And 4 Other Fantasy Baseball Injuries To Monitor Ahead Of Opening Day

The MLB’s Opening Day is just days away, with fantasy baseball managers establishing lineups for the upcoming season. As Opening Day rosters are finalized, managers will monitor injuries to some of the top players in the majors. Such injuries could hamper lineup production early in the season, though some players will be worth holding onto as they work their way back into action. Injuries to star players will also pave the way for other players to gain significant playing time early in the year. Let’s look at five injuries for fantasy baseball managers to monitor as Opening Day rapidly approaches:

Seiya Suzuki (OF) - Chicago Cubs

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) tags out Japan center fielder Seiya Suzuki (51) in the first inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Coming off a career year in 2025, Seiya Suzuki has officially been ruled out for Opening Day with a knee injury. Suzuki suffered a minor ligament strain during the World Baseball Classic and will miss at least the first game of the season. The Chicago Cubs have yet to make an official decision regarding his status, though recent reports indicate he could be placed on the Injured List. Suzuki hit .245 over 575 at-bats in 2025, recording 75 runs, 140 hits, 32 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Jeremy Pena (SS) - Houston Astros

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena’s status for Opening Day is up in the air as he continues to manage a finger injury. Pena suffered a fractured finger during a WBC exhibition matchup, raising concerns over his availability for opening day. He has yet to be officially ruled out for Opening Day, as the team remains optimistic regarding his ability to play through the injury. Pena had one of his best seasons to date in 2025, posting a career-high .304 batting average with 68 runs, 150 hits, 17 homers, 62 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in a shortened season.

Nick Lodolo (SP) - Cincinnati Reds

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo is dealing with a finger injury ahead of Opening Day, with his status up in the air for the first game of the season. Lodolo has yet to be ruled out for Opening Day, but exited his final Spring Training start early after suffering a blister on a finger of his throwing hand. He’s dealt with blisters to his throwing hand in the past, though the timing could put his Opening Day status in question. He’s coming off a solid 2025 campaign, pitching 156.2 innings with 156 strikeouts, posting a career-best ERA of 3.33.

Spencer Strider (SP) - Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider has officially been ruled out for Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves revealed on Monday morning. Strider was expected to start for Atlanta’s final Spring Training game prior to being placed on IL after it was revealed he suffered an oblique strain. The team has yet to provide a timeline for his return. Strider missed the start of the 2025 season and struggled throughout the year, posting a 4.45 ERA over 125.1 innings with 131 strikeouts.

Kyle Stowers (OF) - Miami Marlins

Aug 8, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) walks and tosses his bat against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins received unfortunate news regarding Kyle Stowers’ availability for Opening Day. Stowers exited Miami’s Spring Training contest on Friday due to tightness in his hamstring and was later diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The Marlins placed Stowers on IL to start the year, ruling him out for Opening Day. The team is expected to remain cautious in his rehab and has yet to provide an exact timetable for his return, though he's expected to miss at least three weeks. Stowers is coming off a true breakout campaign in 2025, hitting .288 with 61 runs, 115 hits, 25 homers and 73 RBIs, earning his first All-Star bid.

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