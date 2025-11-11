JK Dobbins Deals With Foot Injury, Opens Door for RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Breakout
The injury plagued career of JK Dobbins continues on. He suffered a foot injury in Week 10 and it now appears that Dobbins will miss some time. That will, in turn, elevate RJ Harvey to the starting job. This has massive implications as Dobbins heads to your bench and Harvey elevates to a very viable role. We will dissect and project this Broncos rushing attack as well as the timeframe of Dobbins expected time missed.
Fantasy Football Impact
The news on Dobbins has been very hush-hush. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not been placed on the IR. Early reports suggest that is it not good and that he will miss time. It will be important to stay tuned into any developments, but this will be the projected Broncos offense going forward.
RJ Harvey will be the starting running back, undisputed at that. Tyler Badie is the RB3 on this depth chart, but he is a true 3rd down back. He will remain to play that way.
Harvey is among the most efficient runners of the ball. He also happens to see 2.8 Targets per Game. There is a chance that Harvey could be a player of massive output, certainly Top-10 caliber.
Badie is going to be the third down back. He will likely see anywhere from 20-40% of snaps. They are the unthreatened two-man duo.
Stock Watch
RJ Harvey is a high-end RB2, low-end RB1. The Broncos are the 9th best rushing attack in the NFL (128.6 Yards per Game) and Harvey may own over 60% of rushing yards.
Projected rushing yardage breakdown without Dobbins:
- RJ Harvey - 70-75%
- Bo Nix - 15-20%
- Tyler Badie 5-15%
Tyler Badie has low handcuff value. I could see the Broncos elevating Jaleel McLaughlin even with Harvey healthy. He could be an eventual threat, pending the timeline of Dobbins.
JK Dobbins Deals with Foot Injury
Dobbins had suffered a foot injury on a hip-drop tackle this past Thursday night. The Broncos have lacked to release much information on the matter. This tends to trend worse rather than better.
Jesse Morse, a Sports Medicine Physician with a presence on X, suggests that Dobbins could be out anywhere from 2-6 weeks. One would think that a smart team would sideline him to get fully healthy with Harvey being a trustworthy replacement.
Dobbins will be worth sitting on your bench. Once back, he could help provide a great playoff push to your Fantasy Football team. Meanwhile, Harvey will be in high demand. You can try to trade for him in hopes that an owner is more bullish on Dobbins and his injury. Harvey will likely have an increased role when Dobbins is back, that is if Harvey plays as well as expected.