Fantasy Sports

JK Dobbins Deals With Foot Injury, Opens Door for RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Breakout

The Broncos have been hit with a foot injury by JK Dobbins. This could pave way for huge Fantasy Football output by RJ Harvey.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) rushes during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) rushes during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The injury plagued career of JK Dobbins continues on. He suffered a foot injury in Week 10 and it now appears that Dobbins will miss some time. That will, in turn, elevate RJ Harvey to the starting job. This has massive implications as Dobbins heads to your bench and Harvey elevates to a very viable role. We will dissect and project this Broncos rushing attack as well as the timeframe of Dobbins expected time missed.

Fantasy Football Impact

The news on Dobbins has been very hush-hush. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not been placed on the IR. Early reports suggest that is it not good and that he will miss time. It will be important to stay tuned into any developments, but this will be the projected Broncos offense going forward.

RJ Harvey will be the starting running back, undisputed at that. Tyler Badie is the RB3 on this depth chart, but he is a true 3rd down back. He will remain to play that way.

Harvey is among the most efficient runners of the ball. He also happens to see 2.8 Targets per Game. There is a chance that Harvey could be a player of massive output, certainly Top-10 caliber.

Badie is going to be the third down back. He will likely see anywhere from 20-40% of snaps. They are the unthreatened two-man duo.

Stock Watch

RJ Harvey is a high-end RB2, low-end RB1. The Broncos are the 9th best rushing attack in the NFL (128.6 Yards per Game) and Harvey may own over 60% of rushing yards.

Projected rushing yardage breakdown without Dobbins:

  • RJ Harvey - 70-75%
  • Bo Nix - 15-20%
  • Tyler Badie 5-15%

Tyler Badie has low handcuff value. I could see the Broncos elevating Jaleel McLaughlin even with Harvey healthy. He could be an eventual threat, pending the timeline of Dobbins.

JK Dobbins Deals with Foot Injury

Dobbins had suffered a foot injury on a hip-drop tackle this past Thursday night. The Broncos have lacked to release much information on the matter. This tends to trend worse rather than better.

Jesse Morse, a Sports Medicine Physician with a presence on X, suggests that Dobbins could be out anywhere from 2-6 weeks. One would think that a smart team would sideline him to get fully healthy with Harvey being a trustworthy replacement.

Dobbins will be worth sitting on your bench. Once back, he could help provide a great playoff push to your Fantasy Football team. Meanwhile, Harvey will be in high demand. You can try to trade for him in hopes that an owner is more bullish on Dobbins and his injury. Harvey will likely have an increased role when Dobbins is back, that is if Harvey plays as well as expected.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Injuries