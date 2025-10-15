Joe Mixon Injury Update: No Timetable On Texans RB's Return
The Houston Texans remained without star running back Joe Mixon for a Week 5 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon was eligible to come off the PUP list last week, but remains away from the team as he rehabs an ankle injury.
Mixon suffered his injury during the offseason, which has raised immense speculation as he remains without a timetable for a return. Houston’s backfield has struggled in his absence.
The Texans are entering Week 7 ranked as the NFL’s No. 16 rushing attack through six games. Nick Chubb and Woody Marks have split the volume in Houston’s backfield in Mixon’s absence. Chubb leads the team with 249 rushing yards on 58 carries. In fantasy football, he’s recorded two top-25 finishes among running backs, but has struggled to sustain consistent production.
Marks broke out with a 27.9-point outing versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, posting an RB6 finish in PPR leagues. The Texans are 2-3 coming off a Week 6 bye, recording a 44-10 win over the Ravens their last time out.
Houston’s offense has missed Mixon’s presence in the backfield after a stellar performance in 2024. Here’s a look inside the latest on Mixon’s ankle injury.
No Timetable For Return As Joe Mixon Misses Time With Ankle Injury
There is an immense lack of clarity as Mixon continues to miss time following an ankle injury he suffered during the offseason. He was sidelined throughout the offseason and preseason and entered the season with a PUP list designation.
He was eligible for a Week 5 return, but remains sidelined entering Week 7 coming off a bye. The team has remained optimistic, but has yet to provide an official timetable for his return. He’s likely to miss a sixth consecutive game to start the season.
Last week, Texans general manager Nick Caserio revealed that the star running back has made progress in his rehab, but there is still a lack of clarity over his long-term availability. He added that the team will have a better understanding over his long-term outlook over the next few weeks.
Fantasy owners should hold on to Mixon through Week 7 as the Texans await official ruling over a potential return down the stretch of the season. For now, Mixon will continue to be a valuable stash, but could quickly turn into a drop candidate should he miss extended time.
Despite a two-game win streak for the Texans, the team has continued to receive bad news to this point of Mixon;s injury.