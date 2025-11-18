Joe Mixon Injury Update: Sleeper RB Continues To Trend In Texans Backfield
The Houston Texans have kickstarted an upward trend over their last four games, entering Week 12 with a 5-5 record after going winless through their first three outings. Houston has emerged resilient amid a flurry of injuries throughout the roster so far this season.
In the backfield, star running back Joe Mixon has yet to suit up this season in one of the more peculiar injury situations around the NFL. Mixon sustained a non-football injury during the offseason, which kept him sidelined through the offseason, leading up to the regular season. The Texans placed the former Pro Bowler on the NFI list coming into the season, with no significant updates on the running back’s status to this point of the season.
The team has remained optimistic in Mixon’s recovery, prioritizing his long-term health over expectations to return to the field at any specific point this season. Should he manage a return later in the season, he could help the AFC’s eighth seed clinch a playoff berth as the Texans find their stride in the back half of the season.
Mixon shined in his first season in Houston last year, racking up 1,325 yards from scrimmage and 12 total yards. The Texans’ offense has missed Mixon’s production mightily this season, as the committee backfield of Woody Marks and Nick Chubb has struggled to sustain consistent production in the 29-year-old’s extended absence.
Entering Week 12, Houston’s run game ranks 23rd in the league in yards, as the unit has eclipsed 100 yards in just five games this season. Here’s a fantasy football outlook for Houston’s backfield tandem amid Mixon’s continued absence:
Woody Marks Leading Charge In Fantasy Among Texans Backfield
Through their first 10 games of the season, Marks and Chubb have seen very similar volume and production as they continue to split the work in Houston’s backfield. Both backs have recorded 99 carries in 10 games, though Marks has caught 16 passes to Chubb’s 11 receptions.
Entering a Thursday Night Football clash versus the Buffalo Bills, Marks checks in at RB31 among PPR leagues, while Chubb trails him at RB43. Marks has emerged as the leading option in fantasy over recent weeks, outgaining Chubb 10.5 PPR points per week to just 4.5 for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Chubb has slowly started to take the back seat to Marks in Houston’s run game, though such a trend could change with C.J. Stroud’s anticipated return. The star quarterback missed the team’s walkthrough on Monday, with a questionable designation ahead of Thursday night’s clash, but the team has remained optimistic as he continues to work his way back following a two-game absence.
With Stroud back in the lineup, it’s also possible that Houston continues to ride the hot hand of Marks, who has offered greater production in the passing game despite lesser efficiency in the run game. The rookie back could be considered a start option at flex, while it’s hard to make a case for Chubb.