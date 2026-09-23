Jonah Coleman Pops Up With An Ankle Injury, Opening The Door For A Fantasy Football Sleeper In Denver

The Denver Broncos' backfield has been absolutely ravaged by injuries over two weeks. With RJ Harvey inactive for Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and JK Dobbins exiting the game with a hamstring injury of his own, impressive rookie Jonah Coleman stepped in and looked good. This led to him being the top waiver wire target of the week this week.

Welp, we just learned that Coleman is now dealing with a sprained ankle. We do not yet know what that means for Week 3, but it's not the news we wanted to hear. If all the backs miss, it could open the door for Tyler Badie to step into a potential near-every-down role.

Broncos RB Jonah Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/OrHm7L1cNV — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

We were very high on Coleman through the draft process and throughout training camp. So we were excited to see him get a shot at the starting job this week, with both Dobbins and Harvey potentially missing the game. If Coleman is forced to miss Week 3, it would be extremely disappointing.

This will now likely become a situation we have to monitor throughout the week, which is frustrating considering we still have Dobbins returning looming as well. Hopefully, we learn this is a minor concern, and he'll be good to go this week. Nevertheless, you now have to prepare as if there is a chance that he won't be able to go, after most likely just picking him up off the waiver wire in many cases.

RB Tyler Badie, Denver Broncos

If all three running backs are sidelined, Badie suddenly becomes a potential bell-cow back this week for the Broncos. He has always been used primarily as a pass-catching back. That was always going to be his role at 5'8, 198 pounds, but they might need him for more this week.

There is no doubt that Badie will be an intriguing option if all three of the top running backs are out, but he will have a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. We'd also expect that the Broncos could turn to their fullback Adam Prentice in goal-line situations. Nevertheless, he does become an interesting streaming option if you're desperate for a running back. However, if any of the top-three running backs play, you should avoid Badie.

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