Josh Allen, George Kittle Among Key Names on Week 18 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Injures loom large in the NFL as we are just one week away from the playoffs. Some of these players may be benched as a precaution while others battle truly meaningful ailments. Either way, they affect the world of Fantasy Football. If you are still playing on, this Injury Report aims to give you clarity on some managerial decisions to be made.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen (Foot)

The Bills are optimistic in Allen's foot injury. However, Allen is likely to see limited action, if at all in Week 18.

Lamar Jackson (Back)

This injury is new to the list. It sidelined Jackson in Week 17 and, dare I say, the Ravens looked better without him. Jackson trends towards starting this Sunday Night.

JJ McCarthy (Hand)

This season is lost so there is no sense in risking McCarthy to further injury. Nonetheless, we await more clarity as to his Week 18 status.

Jordan Love (Concussion)

Whether cleared or not, Love will be out in Week 18.

Veteran QB Desmond Ridder is signing to the Packers practice squad, per source.



With Jordan Love and Malik Willis dealing with injuries and Green Bay locked into the No. 7 seed, Ridder could be elevated for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/C8OfqnAKPS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2025

Malik Willis (Shoulder)

Willis is battling this injury that has his Sunday status truly in question. Luckily, the Packers have sealed their fate with the 7 seed. Clayton Tune very well may get the start.

Marcus Mariota (Hand/Quad)

Dan Quinn has stated that Mariota is unlikely to return to action. It will be Josh Johnson.

Geno Smith (Ankle)

He became dinged up again in Week 17, never returning to the game. Smith's season expects to end a game early.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey (Back)

The 49ers need McCaffrey to play this week as the division is still up for grabs. McCaffrey expects to play.

Rico Dowdle (Toe)

The Panthers have a division-deciding game this week. Though, the Panthers are very likely to get the job done, it is not yet over, and Dowdle expects to play.

Breece Hall (Knee)

Jets fans hope that this is not the last of Hall. He is questionable to play in a meaningless Week 18 affair.

Javonte Williams (Shoulder)

It is very likely that Williams may be out in Week 18 as he nurses a shoulder injury.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Illness)

Rodriguez Jr. is yet to come off of the injury report. I would expect that he will be active this week.

Blake Corum (Ankle)

Corum left Monday Night Football with an ankle injury. He very well could sit out Week 18.

Jordan Mason (Ankle)

We are yet to get further updates on Mason. He is questionable to play in Week 18.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Knee)

St. Brown is day-to-day. Logically, he should sit out. However, it is said that he may yet play.

Davante Adams (Hamstring)

As per Sean McVay, the Rams will sit out Adams for the playoffs.

Luther Burden III (Quad)

It seems like Burden III has been an injury prone player. He will hope to return this week despite suffering an injury last week.

Rome Odunze (Foot)

This injury is worse than we have been told. Odunze should be out for Week 18.

Ricky Pearsall (Knee/Ankle)

Pearsall has played back-to-back great games. He stays on the injury report, but expects to suit back up.

Kayshon Boutte (Concussion)

We await news that Boutte clears concussion protocol.

Ryan Flournoy (Knee)

Flournoy battles a knee injury that caused him to miss Week 17. He is questionable.

Tight Ends

George Kittle (Ankle)

George Kittle is back and the 49ers stand to really benefit from playing it safe last week.



Also, black helmet debut pic.twitter.com/nNORi5poTP — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 31, 2025

Kittle is man of willpower. He tries to get active for this week, but we fear that he could be out again. Stay tuned.

Harold Fannin Jr. (Groin)

He will not practice on Wednesday. Fannin Jr. may very well have ended his season after leaving the Sunday game with a groin injury.

Theo Johnson (Illness)

Johnson stayed home for Week 17 while dealing with an illness. He hopes to return in Week 18.

Jake Ferguson (Calf)

Ferguson exited Sunday's game with a calf injury. He very well could be sat out in Week 18.

Dalton Kincaid (Knee)

Kincaid has struggled to get back to 100%. He will likely sit out Week 18.

TJ Hockenson (Shoulder)

Much language surrounding this injury sound like Hockenson is done for the year.

Dawson Knox (Knee)

He is questionable to play. Kincaid will be out, so they may need Knox.

