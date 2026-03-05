Josh Giddey, Alperen Sengun Caution Fantasy Basketball Managers on the Injury Report

The NBA runs out another jam-packed slate of games tonight. We have nine matchups to analyze and attack in the world of fantasy basketball. In particular, we must pay attention to key injuries on the board. By doing so, we may find great value in backups and shifted usage rates. Be sure to put stock into these March 5 impact player injuries.

Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Powell is currently week-to-week, and of course, he will be out tonight. This has elevated the usage rates of Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Flagg hopes to return tonight after an eight-game absence. He is a game-time decision, and if out, there is no big-time beneficiary unless Naji Marshall becomes active.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have Marshall probable to return tonight after a two-game absence due to a right finger contusion. He is a must-start.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Black is a day-to-day with a quad injury. He is a game-time decision for Thursday night's game against the Mavericks. If active, Black may be moderately risky and should be benched.

Wendell Carter, Orlando Magic

Carter is a game-time decision for Thursday night, making Moritz Wagner a sleeper play on this fantasy basketball slate, facing a subpar Mavericks frontcourt.

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

The Wizards received another blow yesterday when George announced that he had partially torn his UCL. He will be out for about three weeks.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry will remain out for about one more week, so Brandin Podziemski has been elevated to a must-start role, despite the disdain he seems to receive.

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will be without Moody tonight due to a wrist injury. This should not make anyone a must-start.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ruled out Porzingis well ahead of tonight's game. Draymond Green and Al Horford can be started if your options are spread thin.

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Thompson will test his ankle in pre-game warmups, and the team will decide whether he can play. If not, Reed Sheppard rises in a big way.

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Sengun has an illness that makes him questionable to take the court. Whether active or not, Sengun is risky in DFS, however a must-start in fantasy basketball. This would make Clint Capela a favorable DFS option.

Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors

A thumb injury has Ingram questionable to play on Thursday night. If active, he must be started. If out, look to use Jamal Shead and RJ Barrett.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

The rookie star is out tonight for the Raptors due to a thumb injury, just like Ingram. Sandro Mamukelashvili will be ultra viable.

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls

Giddey tweaked his ankle against the Thunder. He will now be questionable to play tonight and if he does, he may be limited in efficiency. Look to Collin Sexton to fill this void.

Anfernee Simons, Chicago Bulls

Simons remains out with a re-aggravated wrist injury. He remains out tonight and perhaps, beyond.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

An ankle injury has Buzelis unsure to play on Thursday night. If out, there is no fantasy basketball player to be started behind Buzelis.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

Smith remains out for what has been out for two weeks now. Nick Richards is worth a look if you find yourself in fantasy basketball desperation.

Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

After a four-game return, Murray will be rested on Thursday night. Murray has been very productive in his return with no less than 13 points. Being out tonight, Jeremiah Fears becomes viable.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson has an ankle injury to his seemingly never-ending list of ailments. He is a game-time decision to play on Thursday. We know the drill: if active, he starts; if out, Derik Queen is a start.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Murphy works his way back in pieces from his right shoulder injury. He is a game-time decision. Murphy has been productive in his limited return, thus making him viable if active.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Gordon is not expected to return on Thursday; however, the team expects his return for the second game of this back-to-back, Friday night.

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets find Johnson as a game-time decision. If out, look to Tim Hardaway Jr. as a startable asset.

