Josh Jacobs Returns on Thanksgiving to High Expectations, Emanuel Wilson Falls Off
Josh Jacobs is due for his return from injury on Thanksgiving Day. He had missed one game due to a knee injury, but Jacobs was never going to miss another week. He is as passionate as they come, and we can expect great things ahead of the Fantasy Football playoffs. We will reevaluate this offense with Jacobs re-inserted and also advise you if Emanuel Wilson is still a viable option after his great fill-in performance.
Fantasy Football Impact
Wilson filled in for Jacobs in Week 12 and the Packers did not shy away from using his legs. Wilson had 28 Attempts, 107 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. He was among the best Fantasy Football performers of Week 12.
Despite such a good game from Wilson, this backfield belongs to Jacobs. When healthy, Jacobs has been averaging (16.9) Attempts per Game, compared to (4.9) Attempts per Game for Wilson.
What we can expect going forward is for this backfield to go right back to its pre-injury form. Jacobs will have 70-80% of Rushing Attempts, and Wilson will have the majority of the balance.
2025 Stats: Josh Jacobs
Jacobs has played 10 Games this season. He has 169 Attempts, 648 Yards, and 11 Touchdowns. Jacobs also had 34 Targets (11% Target Share), 28 Receptions, and 237 Yards. He is the RB7 in Fantasy Football.
In the Red Zone, the Packers are especially run-heavy. They have a run-rate of 57% in the Red Zone, 66% of which goes to Jacobs.
Few NFL players have the volume that Jacobs has. He is touching the ball (19.7) times per game. Despite marking up as the RB7, Jacobs has weekly RB1 upside.
Stock Watch
Josh Jacobs will be a solidified RB1 with zero lingering threat from Wilson. This is his upcoming schedule (Rank vs RB):
- @ Lions (3rd)
- vs Bears (23rd)
- @ Broncos (10th)* Playoffs
- @ Bears (23rd)* Playoffs
- vs Ravens (20th)* Playoffs
- @ Vikings (14th)
Jacobs has a very moderate schedule going forward. He should have very little concern of any fall-off. He is a fantastic player to own ahead of the playoffs.
Emanuel Wilson returns as bench-staff and a lucrative handcuff. You will not start him under any circumstance.
Week 13 Outlook
The Packers will face the Lions on Thanksgiving. This matchup will be very difficult as the Lions are 3rd versus the run.
The two teams met back in Week one. A lot has changed since that day, so we take this with a grain of salt. Jacobs had 19 Attempts for 66 Yards and 1 Touchdown.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 13 Ranking: RB12
Josh Jacobs Returns From Knee Injury
The Packers had aimed to protect Jacobs and sideline him in Week 12. Despite Jacobs' determination, the team did prevail. Wilson filled in with a great performance, aiding the Packers to a 23-6 win over the Vikings.
This injury has not high-risk at all. Jacobs is back and we project no drop-off from pre-injury form.