Kenny Pickett Likely to Start for Geno Smith on Sunday

This was the latest on Wednesday afternoon on Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation.

#Raiders QB Geno Smith, dealing with a shoulder injury, is considered unlikely to start on Sunday, sources say. He won’t practice today.



That would put Kenny Pickett in line to start against the #Eagles, his former team. pic.twitter.com/N99FxWImkG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2025

If the trend goes as expected, Smith will indeed be shut down and Kenny Pickett will start against his former team in Philadelphia. The Raiders' starting quarterback has 16 touchdowns but 14 interceptions and four fumbles in 2025. Worse, Smith has been sacked a league leading 49 times on the season.

The Raiders stand at 2-11 and are in the thick of the jammed race for the number one overall pick. Teams like Tennessee, the New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington, New Orleans, and Arizona are all within a game of each other.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have their own problems. Jalen Hurts has been banged around the past few weeks as the Eagles have dropped three straight games. That has kept Dallas in the division race for a little while longer.

Now, what does Kenny Pickett bring to the table? That's a good question.

Kenny Pickett Going Against His Former Team

Honestly, Pickett plays for a team that seemed focused on covering the spread more than winning games at times. That is the appearance anyway. Smith undoubtedly has endured his worst year as a starter with a career low QBR of 32.5. He has not lead a single game winning drive or fourth quarter comeback this year.

Worse, he has been one of the worst quarterbacks week in and week out from a fantasy standpoint. Pickett seemingly could not do much worse. He started one game last year for the Eagles and appeared in several others. As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, his mobility helped him lead three fourth quarter comebacks.

Voices and images from Kenny Pickett's past help explain his penchant for fourth-quarter comebacks https://t.co/vWlVeJrYKj #Steelers pic.twitter.com/RdEp0uUpKB — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 11, 2023

However, he is prone to mistakes too and Phiadelphia found that out all too well. Can the quarterback put it together just enough? The Eagles defense has been a mess as much as the offense lately. Normally, Pickett would be in for a long long afternoon. However, with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, maybe the Oakhurst, NJ native conjures up some pre-Christmas magic.

Pickett Is Like A Box Of Chocolates

Finally, Pickett is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get. He once threw for over 300 yards in a game Pittsburgh lost 38-3. That involved no touchdown passes and more than 50 attempts.

Sunday expects to feature some breezy and cold weather but any snow showers will be long gone. Can you imagine what might have happened then? Exactly! Expect the unexpected with Pickett and this game.

