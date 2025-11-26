Alvin Kamara Knee Injury May Mean End of the Road in New Orleans
The New Orleans draft class of 2017 is widely taked about for a few reasons but the main one is Alvin Kamara. It is hard to believe but this year or next year may truly be it for the talented running back in New Orleans. The dual threat has played nine years in the Big East. However, this season has seen a breakdown of his body and arguably his fantasy and team relevance.
A knee injury suffered last week may prove to be the last thing we remember of Kamara in New Orleans. Time will tell but the expectation is that the 30-year-old could have a new address come 2026.
The latest report suggested that Kamara has an MCL sprain of his knee.
It was updated and confirmed to be the case later.
What It Means For Alvin Kamara?
From a fantasy football perspective, this is probably it for the 2025 season for Kamara owners. Even if this is a milder MCL sprain, expect the running back to miss 2-4 weeks. If it any worse, we are talking the 4-6 week territory. Potentially, he could return as soon as Week 16 or 17. However, the risk of re-injury may give New Orleans pause.
One of the biggest problems are age plus wear and tear with Kamara. He had an incredible first four years in the NFL including that six touchdown game against the Minnesota Vikings. Since that initial run which saw him appear in the Pro Bowl four times, he received one more Pro Bowl nod.
The numbers declined further this year as Devin Neal was starting to eat into his snap share. It felt like a matter of time. Kamara knows the NFL is not forever but even he hoped 2025 might end a little better. Instead, the Saints are 2-9 and again going nowhere fast. Now Kamara faces missing several weeks and an uncertain future at best.
The Rise Of Devin Neal
Neal did not gain many yards after the Kamara injury but it was clear who was the RB1 in the aftermath. For perspective on target potential, here we go.
Neal expects to see that level of targets from an out of hte backfield standpoint. The former Kansas Jayhawk can make people miss and the Saints are hoping lightning strikes twice. One thing is certain, Neal is being added in a lot of fantasy football leagues. The volume and rate he is being added is incredible.
He caught five passes for 43 yards on Sunday against Atlanta. There was a 18-yard reception where it looked a little like Kamara out there. Can Neal be as or nearly as explosive as Kamara on screen plays? Time will tell.
It really feels like a pasing of the torch in a way. This is not how it was supposed to go in New Orleans. Maybe we are ultimately wrong but it feels like the end of an era for Kamara in terms of fantasy relevance and his time as a Saint.