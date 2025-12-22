Lamar Jackson Injury Update Clouds Ravens’ Week 17 Playoff and Fantasy Outlook

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a back injury at the end of a run late in the second quarter against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

The veteran was kneed in the back by a Patriots defender and deemed questionable to return. However, Jackson never returned and was ruled out for the remainder of the night in the third quarter. Before getting hurt, Jackson completed 7-of-10 passes for 101 yards and rushed twice for seven yards. The Ravens went on to lose 28-24 with Tyler Huntley taking over under center.

Below is an injury update on Jackson, as well as the fantasy football impact as the Ravens take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line.

Lamar Jackson Injury Update

Jackson said after the loss that his goal is to play in the Ravens’ Week 17 game against the Packers on Saturday. The initial diagnosis was a back bruise, considered a “day-to-day” injury. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh echoed the same, calling Jackson's back injury “a bruise of some kind.” The franchise quarterback is scheduled for further testing today, but the injury isn’t deemed serious or season-ending.

It sounds like Jackson will be fine to suit up in Week 17 with the Ravens’ playoff hopes on the line. The Ravens need to win their last two games and have the Steelers lose theirs to make the playoffs. To make matters more interesting, Baltimore will face Pittsburgh in Week 18. The results of Jackson’s practice log will determine his potential availability against Green Bay.

From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is day-to-day with a back bruise, one that ended his night early against the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/kmr6GwdXG7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

Fantasy Football Impact

If Jackson sits out in Week 17, it impacts virtually the entire Ravens’ offense. The entire pass game will take a hit, limiting the ceiling of players such as Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins. Flowers and Andrews would be the only two pass-catchers I would even consider playing. Huntley completed 9-of-10 passes for 65 yards in relief. His yards per attempt were a brutal 6.5, indicating he’s not someone who will look to push the ball down the field.

The run game, centered around Derrick Henry, should stay the same. The Ravens will look to lean on Henry more often and even give more opportunities to other backs such as Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali. If Jackson sat, Henry would be the only Ravens player I consider a lineup lock. Still, it’s worth mentioning that Jackson has had a puzzling season in 2025. If he were to play, my confidence in him and the Ravens’ offense as a whole wouldn’t rise as much as one would think. He’s reached the 18-point fantasy threshold just twice in his eight games since returning to the lineup.

If your championship hopes were ended by Lamar Jackson or TreVeyon Henderson tonight you may be entitled to compensation pic.twitter.com/OPMHBHtOh8 — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 22, 2025

Ravens’ Week 17 Matchup

The Ravens face the Packers on the road in Week 17. Green Bay allows just 15.51 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. That average puts them in the top 12. It has been even better against dual-threat QBs, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards overall this season. Given the tough matchup, cold weather and Jackson’s woes, I would advise against trusting him in fantasy championships on the line. The Ravens' offense as a whole is in a challenging position heading into the final week of the season, whether or not Jackson is under center.

Read More Fantasy Content