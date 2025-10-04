Michael Mayer Out, Brock Bowers Trending to Out Week 5 for Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders injury list grew by two in short order late Saturday afternoon as it broke that Michael Mayer (concussion) was listed as out. Neither Tight End is expected to play on Sunday as Bowers' knee seemed to not respond after some late week optimism.
This means basically that neither is expected to play. Ian Thomas is the only Tight End to take snaps this season for Las Vegas. Yes, the Raiders elevated Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad. Thomas is not that much of a run blocker and figures to have an increased role. How much is to be determined.
Initial Fantasy Impacts with Both Bowers and Mayer Expected Out
The biggest problem is the Colts linebackers and secondary loves to ballhawk. With Geno Smith's propensity to throw interceptions, it may be prudent to rely on Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders' running game. Jeanty had three total touchdowns against Chicago in Week 4. He ran for 138 yards on 21 carries. Las Vegas will need to run more often on Sunday
The other big impact will be the defense. Las Vegas only gave up 271 yards on defense but turnovers did not help as the Raiders still lost 25-24. Indianapolis has a high-octane offense led by Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, and Michael Pittman Jr. A big concern involves what Washington did in Week 3.
Unfortunately, the Commanders controlled the ball as they ran and passed for around 200 yards each. Did Las Vegas learn from that Week 3 drubbing? Again, relying on Geno Smith increases the risk of turnovers but ups the value or Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers.
Some Other Tight End Options
With Bowers potentially out a few more weeks (if he really reaggravated his PCL sprain), let us think short term. Check out these Week 5 Tight End Projections. Former Raider Darren Waller makes the list.
If one is very desperate, there is always the Taysom Hill experiment but not this week. However, Harold Fannin is probably out there along with David Njoku. Also, checking out both New York Tight Ends might not be a half bad idea for Week 5.