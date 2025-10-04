Fantasy Sports

Michael Mayer Out, Brock Bowers Trending to Out Week 5 for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will be missing both of their Tight Ends as they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Chris Wassel

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders injury list grew by two in short order late Saturday afternoon as it broke that Michael Mayer (concussion) was listed as out. Neither Tight End is expected to play on Sunday as Bowers' knee seemed to not respond after some late week optimism.

This means basically that neither is expected to play. Ian Thomas is the only Tight End to take snaps this season for Las Vegas. Yes, the Raiders elevated Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad. Thomas is not that much of a run blocker and figures to have an increased role. How much is to be determined.

Initial Fantasy Impacts with Both Bowers and Mayer Expected Out

The biggest problem is the Colts linebackers and secondary loves to ballhawk. With Geno Smith's propensity to throw interceptions, it may be prudent to rely on Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders' running game. Jeanty had three total touchdowns against Chicago in Week 4. He ran for 138 yards on 21 carries. Las Vegas will need to run more often on Sunday

The other big impact will be the defense. Las Vegas only gave up 271 yards on defense but turnovers did not help as the Raiders still lost 25-24. Indianapolis has a high-octane offense led by Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, and Michael Pittman Jr. A big concern involves what Washington did in Week 3.

Unfortunately, the Commanders controlled the ball as they ran and passed for around 200 yards each. Did Las Vegas learn from that Week 3 drubbing? Again, relying on Geno Smith increases the risk of turnovers but ups the value or Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers.

Some Other Tight End Options

With Bowers potentially out a few more weeks (if he really reaggravated his PCL sprain), let us think short term. Check out these Week 5 Tight End Projections. Former Raider Darren Waller makes the list.

If one is very desperate, there is always the Taysom Hill experiment but not this week. However, Harold Fannin is probably out there along with David Njoku. Also, checking out both New York Tight Ends might not be a half bad idea for Week 5.

More Fantasy On SI Content

feed

Published |Modified
Chris Wassel
CHRIS WASSEL

Home/Injuries