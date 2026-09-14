Fantasy Football Managers May Be Overreacting to Brock Bowers’ Week 2 Return Chances

Las Vegas Raiders fans, it seems you have good news. The team not only won its first game of the season but may also have Brock Bowers back for Week 2. Facing the Chargers, the team can certainly use their All-Pro tight end. Let's dive into the details.

Fantasy Football Impact

After undergoing a meniscus trim Tuesday, the Raiders believe there’s a realistic chance Brock Bowers will miss only one game and return for Week 2 at the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Team will see how he’s feeling this week, but a potential return next week is within the… pic.twitter.com/YYADYQ7AN1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2026

The initial fear was never all that bad for Bowers. He had been listed as out for 1-2 weeks. It had seemed like the worst case was that Bowers might not return until Week 4. Yet, Week 2 was always under consideration.

The expectation is that Bowers will not need a slow ramp-up to peak performance. Deepak Chona, MD. SMA suggests a "rapid ramp-up" for Bowers. However, Chona also suggested that Bowers might be wise to sit out Week 2.

#Patriots AJ Brown - 6 wk timeline confirms high severity. Most WRs see major production hit (20+%) + re-injury risk 1st 4-6 wks of return#Raiders Brock Bowers - Reports suggest Wk 2 target. Possible, but data suggest Wk 3 = more likely. Project rapid ramp up ~2 wks



2/10 — Deepak Chona, MD. SMA (@SportMDAnalysis) September 14, 2026

The most similar case to Bowers' current situation is that of Michael Gallup in 2019. The wide receiver had undergone an arthroscopic meniscus trim during the season. Gallup missed 19 days, 2 games, and returned to achieve 113 yards and a touchdown. So, the performance dip for Bowers might be quite low.

Other similar cases found have all taken 2-4 weeks to return. Given historical evidence, I would take Bowers' Week 2 possible return with a grain of salt.

If Bowers does play, he is probably going to be in a very cautious and limited snap share. However, we will await further comments from the team as the week progresses. That will determine the final start/sit decision.

How Did Michael Mayer Do?

In Week 1, I had boosted Mayer to TE6 in my fantasy football projections. He ultimately finished as the T17, but was T-7 on the week for targets (7) and 3rd in receptions (6). That only managed 32 yards without a touchdown.

Mayer's marks led the team in both targets and receptions, and in passing snaps played. He was as involved as expected, but just came up short on fantasy football output.

As of now, there is not much to do with Bowers. He will remain in your lineup, pending an active or inactive status later this week. I cannot advise you to start or sit Bowers right now. There isn't enough data, but what I can say is that history favors Bowers not being benched in Week 2. In that case, Mayer is likely to be a TE1 in Week 2 fantasy football.

Today is just Monday. Week 1 has yet to finish. The most common make-or-break day for an active status is Wednesday. Whether a player is fully practicing on that weekday often tells us how well he is progressing. That was key for Ashton Jeanty to play in Week 1 as, he fully participated last Wednesday.

By Thursday evening, I would expect we will have clarity on the measure of Bowers' return. That gives fantasy managers plenty of time to set a compelling lineup.

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