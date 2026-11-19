According to San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, there is a chance that wide receiver Mike Evans could return to practice today. He has not played since Week 6 due to an Achilles injury.

His return to practice would be the first big step toward returning to action. However, his practice status today will not necessarily determine his status for Week 11. This will be a situation to monitor throughout the day and the week.

"There's a chance" Mike Evans (Achilles) will take part in Thursday's practice, per GM John Lynch.



Via @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/22hJwjo1DB — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 19, 2026

Rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling is also expected to practice again today after returning to practice yesterday. Stribling has been sidelined since Week 1 with an ankle injury and has had his 21-day window open. There is a chance he could play this week.

Fantasy Impact

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

We don't want to be downers, but we do not expect Evans to return this week. That doesn't mean that he won't, but it seems like a long shot. They are running away with the NFC West, and it seems unnecessary to rush a 33-year-old wide receiver with an Achilles injury back unless he's fully healthy. If he couldn't practice yesterday, he's not fully healthy.

If he does end up playing, he should go right back in your lineups. Nevertheless, regardless of whether or not he practices today, make sure you have a backup plan for Evans this week.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling was one of the hottest rookies in the league entering the season. He was flying up draft boards throughout August as we got seemingly constant reports about him dominating in training camp.

Once we saw him look good in the preseason, he was off to the races. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious ankle injury almost immediately, and it was a major setback for his rookie season.

It's important that we don't forget how we all felt about him prior to Week 1, because if he's fully healthy, he should still be that same guy. Stribling could potentially have league-winning upside in an offense desperate for healthy weapons on the outside. We wouldn't be starting him in his first game back unless we had to, but if you can go get him, you should do that immediately.

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