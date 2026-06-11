Ronald Acuna Jr, Elly De La Cruz, and Other Top Injuries Affecting Fantasy Baseball

Adversity is an opportunity for someone to come back stronger than ever. That person can be underestimated, and upon their return, they can put everyone on notice. That is prevalent with injuries. Which MLB players are currently hurt, and which of them may be able to return soon in a big way? Those players shall become league winners in fantasy baseball.

No two injuries are the same, and for that reason, we must analyze all key players nearing their returns to the baseball diamond. This is our fantasy baseball injury report.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

A hamstring injury took out the .794 OPS-playing Ronald Acuna Jr. He is listed day-to-day and is a hold in fantasy baseball. The return is expected in the next 2 weeks, per ESPN's injury report.

Elly De La Cruz

The MVP candidate, De La Cruz, has been out for all of June thus far with a hamstring injury that he aggravated when running the bases. He is doing infield drills, but the return date is about one more week away.

Tarik Skubal

Skubal was shown in the minor league doing rehab starts; it was brutal for his competition to face a CY Young pitcher on a regular night in a small town. Skubal is due back with the Tigers any day now, with ferocity expected in his game.

Oneil Cruz

Oneil Cruz has been having a breakout season with a .280 average and .822 OPS. That has been put on hold as Cruz has been sidelined with a hand injury that will keep him out for roughly one month. Cruz is a hold in fantasy baseball.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor has been listed out for 6-8 weeks after injuring his calf last month. He is expected to head to rehab over the next week, with an MLB return expected for the next 1-2 weeks. Lindor is definitely a hold.

Max Fried

An elbow injury for Fried is certainly concerning. Could he return to his dominant pre-injury form of a 3.21 ERA? We cannot say for certain. Fried's return is expected by the end of June, and he may not be the worst sell in fantasy baseball if the price is right.

Garrett Crochet

Crochet's lat strain is labeled as "a lot worse" than expected. He will be out indefinitely. He holds no tradeable value in the midst of this update.

Cal Raleigh

One of our busts of the season has been mostly that. Raleigh has a .161 batting average over 161 at-bats. He is dealing with an oblique injury at the moment, as expected, and will be back over the next week. Raleigh is a hold for his power-hitting upside in the second half.

Jasson Dominguez

Dominguez was promoted to the Yankees a couple of weeks ago, and it lasted hardly any time at all. Dominguez endured a shoulder injury that sidelined him, but the good news is that he is due back with the Yankees this week. The upside is worthy of a stash if he is on your waiver wire.

Tommy Edman

Edman is among the MLB's best utility men, doing so on the MLB-best, Los Angeles Dodgers. His statistics lack much in 2026 thus far, but upon his return from an ankle injury that is due next week, Edman is a necessary waiver wire add.

Brent Rooker

There is minimal concern with Rooker. He is due back at the Athletics on Friday, June 12, due to his knee soreness.

Jacob Wilson

This season, Wilson is batting over .290 for average. He is on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, but amid rehab, he is due back any day now.

Adley Rutschman

Rutschman is primed for an All-Star appearance. He must first recover from a hamstring injury. Good news: he is due back with the Orioles on Thursday, June 11.

Drake Baldwin

Drake Baldwin can be a league-winning catcher, especially given his spectacular Statcast profile page. He is due back in about 1 week from a minor oblique injury, so panic none.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The power-punching outfielder is worth a stash in fantasy baseball with a return to the Diamondbacks due over the next week. He may not be an everyday starter, but the skill is there to add value to your playoff run.

Yainer Diaz

If Diaz is available on your waiver wire, he should be picked up. Diaz is due back with the Astros in a matter of days. He struck 20 home runs in 2025 and has the batting ability of an All-Star-caliber player, having batted .299 in 2024.

Hunter Brown

Entering 2026, Brown was touted as a Cy Young candidate in the American League. Unfortunately, he has only started 2 games due to a shoulder injury that derailed his first half. Brown is throwing rehab starts in Triple-A, and that long-awaited return is set for June 15. I would not look to buy low on the trade market for Brown, given volatility in returns after a long time away from the diamond.

Casey Mize

AJ Hinch has emphasized that Mize's injury is not a major concern. Through 9 starts this season, Mize has been having a career year with a 2.28 ERA. If he can return to that form amid a June 14 expected return, the net profit in fantasy baseball on his drafted value can be massive.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is expected back with the Yankees by the third week of June. The date is unclear, but when he returns, Stanton is among MLB's best power hitters; he must be stashed and started once returned.

Aaron Judge

As you likely know, Judge is about 4-6 weeks with a stress fracture in his ribs. He is not replaceable.

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