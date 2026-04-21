Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Pitchers

The landscape of Major League Baseball is constantly changing, often due to key player injuries. As we track these ailments, it is important to understand the recovery timelines for impacted players. Today, we bring you the Week 4 pitchers' injury report with a fantasy baseball angle.

Raisel Iglesias

The Braves' closer has had a strong start to the season with 5 saves, ranking 8th among relievers. His shoulder injury has placed him on the 15-Day IL.

Spencer Strider

Strider is set to return over the next week. He currently makes rehab starts in Triple-A. He is immediately startable.

Matthew Boyd

The Cubs' ace is due back to start on Wednesday night against the Phillies. Boyd is at no risk post-bicep injury.

Nick Lodolo

Lodolo has been out on the 15-Day IL. He expects to return to the Reds rotation on Friday, April 24, and shall be fantasy viable.

Justin Verlander

AJ Hinch told reporters last week that Verlander is progressing more slowly than hoped for. This is no surprise given his age. Verlander's return is not yet set in stone, but is expected within the next 1-2 weeks. He may want to be sat in the fantasy baseball in the short term.

Tatsuya Imai

Imai threw a bullpen session on Monday to help with his arm rehab. Imai is paving the way for a weekend return.

Edwin Diaz

The widely declared 'best closer in baseball' has found loose fragments in his right elbow. Diaz will now undergo surgery and be out through June.

Mick Abel

The Twins have declared Abel's injury 'non-serious.' Yet, he will be out for at least a couple of weeks, so pivot to the waiver wire.

Gerrit Cole

Cole made a rehab start in Double-A just a few days ago, going quite strong in that game. Cole's return has been pushed back by nearly one month and is expected to be 2-3 weeks out.

Carlos Rodon

Rodon will be rehabbing his injuries this week and hopes to return in early May. He and Cole are both start-worthy off the bat.

Zach Wheeler

Wheeler looks nearly geared up to 100%, and expects to make his season debut on Friday.

Jhoan Duran

The Phillies closer strained his oblique and will now be out for a couple weeks on the 15-Day IL.

Trey Yesavage

The Blue Jays rookie is rehabbing in Triple-A and expects to return early next week, fueling a rookie of the year campaign.

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