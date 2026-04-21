Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Pitchers
The landscape of Major League Baseball is constantly changing, often due to key player injuries. As we track these ailments, it is important to understand the recovery timelines for impacted players. Today, we bring you the Week 4 pitchers' injury report with a fantasy baseball angle.
Raisel Iglesias
The Braves' closer has had a strong start to the season with 5 saves, ranking 8th among relievers. His shoulder injury has placed him on the 15-Day IL.
Spencer Strider
Strider is set to return over the next week. He currently makes rehab starts in Triple-A. He is immediately startable.
Matthew Boyd
The Cubs' ace is due back to start on Wednesday night against the Phillies. Boyd is at no risk post-bicep injury.
Nick Lodolo
Lodolo has been out on the 15-Day IL. He expects to return to the Reds rotation on Friday, April 24, and shall be fantasy viable.
Justin Verlander
AJ Hinch told reporters last week that Verlander is progressing more slowly than hoped for. This is no surprise given his age. Verlander's return is not yet set in stone, but is expected within the next 1-2 weeks. He may want to be sat in the fantasy baseball in the short term.
Tatsuya Imai
Imai threw a bullpen session on Monday to help with his arm rehab. Imai is paving the way for a weekend return.
Edwin Diaz
The widely declared 'best closer in baseball' has found loose fragments in his right elbow. Diaz will now undergo surgery and be out through June.
Mick Abel
The Twins have declared Abel's injury 'non-serious.' Yet, he will be out for at least a couple of weeks, so pivot to the waiver wire.
Gerrit Cole
Cole made a rehab start in Double-A just a few days ago, going quite strong in that game. Cole's return has been pushed back by nearly one month and is expected to be 2-3 weeks out.
Carlos Rodon
Rodon will be rehabbing his injuries this week and hopes to return in early May. He and Cole are both start-worthy off the bat.
Zach Wheeler
Wheeler looks nearly geared up to 100%, and expects to make his season debut on Friday.
Jhoan Duran
The Phillies closer strained his oblique and will now be out for a couple weeks on the 15-Day IL.
Trey Yesavage
The Blue Jays rookie is rehabbing in Triple-A and expects to return early next week, fueling a rookie of the year campaign.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.