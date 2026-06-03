Mitchell Robinson's Injury Clears Path for Fantasy Basketball NBA Finals Sleeper

The New York Knicks are in anxious wait for tonight's NBA Finals Game 1. It is the team's first finals appearance since they lost to the Spurs in 1999. Led by Jalen Brunson, they hope to get the job done this time around. As for Game 1 specifically, the team does wait on even bigger immediate news regarding center, Mitchell Robinson.

The 'Wemby-Stopper,' Robinson, broke his pinky in the Eastern Conference Finals. He underwent surgery and is now listed as questionable to play in Game 1. Reports suggest he is more likely than not to play, but to what level might that be? Let us discuss.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

The expectation of Robinson's minutes is for volatility. He often plays up to 20 minutes per game, replacing Karl-Anthony Towns when he hits the bench.

The injury of Robinson should be that of pain management above all. Nonetheless, if the pinky is bothersome, he could see a minute dip that would be in favor of their German backup center, Ariel Hukporti.

Hukporti is similar to Robinson in that he is primarily a rim protector. His rebound rate is a stellar 44% when on the basketball court. That means that among all Knicks rebounds, Hukporti will get 44% of them when he is in the game.

That is really the only thing that Hukporti brings to the table. His shooting percentage is well under 10%. As for Robinson, he shoots the ball twice as much at 17%, which is still a low number.

The Knicks very well could bring in Hukporti to play double-digit minutes if Robinson's injury calls for it. Whether it's too much pain or reduced productivity, the scenario is definitely in play.

That calls upon Hukporti to become a fantasy basketball sleeper in Game 1. He is extremely cheap on DFS platforms at $1,000 — the minimum. Hukporti is averaging about 8x this salary and would require hardly anything to meet 5x of value, which is the desired minimum outcome for any DFS selection. He can absolutely hit 10x, and for that reason, Hukporti is a must-play sleeper in daily fantasy basketball.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Update

The precise injury of Robinson is a fractured right fifth metacarpal. That is right around the joint of the finger meeting the knuckle. As can be imagined, that will add a ton of pain to even the slightest of basketball movements. If injured higher on the finger, it may be less of an issue, but it's still worth worrying about.

Robinson has been said to have practiced with a black wrap on his hand. Per the New York Post, Robinson practiced "without an obvious sign of discomfort." That makes him even more likely to dress for Game 1, which will tip off just after 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas.

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