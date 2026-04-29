Franz Wagner Injury Update: Who is the Fantasy Basketball 'Next Man Up' for Orlando?
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The Orlando Magic are the most recent NBA team to be affected by the injury report. Their star forward, Franz Wagner, strained his right calf and is now deemed unlikely to play in Game 5. The Magic still hopes to close out the series, leading the Pistons 3-1. The question is now asked — what does this mean for the Magic, for Wagner's next men up, and for fantasy basketball?
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Wagner is listed as a small forward, and he plays as a pure, multifaceted forward. The logical 'next man up' will be rookie Tristan Da Silva. He is listed behind Wagner on the depth chart and logically will start and play over 25 minutes per game, if not 30+.
Da Silva plays to a very low usage rate of 11.7%. Wagner, on the other hand, plays to 23.3% usage rate. The expectation is that Da Silva will see an increase in usage, but not a massive one. While Da Silva could rise as high as 17%, the bigger beneficiaries will be the Magic's core. That points us to Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero.
Banchero has a 27.3% usage rate while Bane is at 22.6%. They are the two highest-minute players on the team. In divvying up Wagner's usage rate, most of it will go to this duo, which should find Banchero's usage go over 30%, and Bane encroach on >25%.
It can be said that Banchero is the most valuable player on either team for the rest of the series. He will contest closely with Cade Cunningham, and with a similar, if not higher, ceiling. As far as Bane, he will also trend as a top-3 player in this series. They are all extremely viable in daily fantasy basketball as high-ceiling players. The Pistons are 9.5-point favorites in Game 5, so we will expect the series to go at least 6 games.
Franz Wagner Injury Update
Wagner strained his calf, which lists him as questionable to play in Game 5. However, he is really doubtful about playing. The severity is not fully known, but the team seems to want Wagner back in Game 6.
As per 'ProFootballDoc,' David Chao, Wagner can "Easily miss the rest of the series." A calf strain seems to keep players out for more than one week. If Wagner is out as projected, the Magic are in trouble to blow their 3-1 series lead. Wagner's player efficiency rating translates to about a 3-5% decrease in the Magic's power rating, which goes a long way, reducing win probability by over 10% game-by-game.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.