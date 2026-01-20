NBA Week 14 Injury Report: Jimmy Butler's Injury Shakes Up Fantasy Basketball

Injuries are taking a toll on teams throughout the NBA. As the All-Star break approaches, some of the league’s top players will attempt to work through nagging issues for the second half of a testing 82-game regular season. Player health has become a top priority for teams in today’s NBA, as clubs frequently rest players for additional recovery with the long-term in mind.

Such impact from these injuries has also spread to fantasy basketball, where some managers will be left searching for outside help to supplement production from their injured players. As managers look to maximize lineup output, let’s look at some of the notable injuries in the NBA this week:

Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without All-Star guard Darius Garland through Week 14 of the fantasy basketball season. Garland has averaged 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game to this point of the season, but will miss each of Cleveland’s next three games with a Grade 1 toe sprain. The star point guard will be re-evaluated at some point early next week, but will be a pivotal loss for a Cavaliers squad looking to right the ship amid a disappointing 24-20 start to the season.

Jimmy Butler - Golden State Warriors

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) says something to make teammates laugh as he is down on the floor with a knee injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors extended their win streak to four games with a win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, but suffered a pivotal loss that will hamper the team for the remainder of the season. All-Star forward Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL during the win, and is slated to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The Warriors currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but will be without their No. 2 option behind Steph Curry for the rest of the year. Butler averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 assists over 38 games this season.

Breaking: Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WIbPQqubfJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026

Tyler Herro - Miami Heat

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Monitoring Butler’s former team, the Miami Heat will be without All-Star guard Tyler Herro for the remainder of a crucial five-game road trip. Herro is dealing with a lingering rib issue that will keep him sidelined through Jan. 25. The seventh-year wing has appeared in 11 games this season, averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The eighth-seeded Heat will be back in action for the second game of their road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the Sacramento Kings.

Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) grabs the back of his right leg after a play against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The reigning NBA champions will be without a crucial contributor on the wing for the next handful of games. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that will keep him sidelined for at least the next two weeks before he’s re-evaluated. The Thunder managed to secure a win over the Cavaliers without Williams on Monday night, but will surely miss his 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 stocks per game.

