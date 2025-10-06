Fantasy Sports

Omarion Hampton Injury Sparks Chargers Running Back Handcuff Debate

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton exited Week 5 with a foot injury and was seen in a walking boot—are Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal viable fantasy options?

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) reacts before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) reacts before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 50 years, the fantasy market most likely won’t have to deal with game-changing injuries. I envision my stud running back having multiple backup robotic clones with the same skill set. If my Robo running back breaks down, the coach sends in another version of itself. Of course, these players will be controlled by humans, creating a live video game on the field.

Omarion Hampton Injury Breakdown

Yesterday, the rising Omarion Hampton left the Chargers game after being on the field for 58% of their plays. On a fourth-and-two play with 1:51 left in the third quarter, a pass rusher appeared to step on the back of Hampton’s foot, leading to him limping and ending his day. He was spotted after the game in a walking boot. It didn’t appear to be a high-ankle sprain, but the initial reports suggest Hampton will miss some time. 

Fantasy Football Impact of Omarion Hampton Injury

After he left the game, Los Angeles rotated in Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, leading to both players seeing 14 snaps. Haskins ranked third on the Chargers’ depth chart before Najee Harris went down for the season. He gained 13 yards on five carries with one catch for two yards, compared to 19 combined yards and a catch on five touches for Vidal.

Omarion Hampton Fantasy Football Handcuff: Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Charger
Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins (28) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Titans drafted Haskins in the fourth round in 2022 after success at Michigan (270/1,327/20 with 18 catches for 131 yards). Over his first two seasons in the NFL with Tennessee and Los Angeles, he gained 288 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches while gaining only 3.1 yards per carry.

Vital came to the Chargers in 2024 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He posted two successful seasons at Troy (2022 – 231/1,132/10 with 26 catches for 140 yards and 2023 – 297/1,661/14 with 18 catches for 201 yards and one score). 

Hassan Haskins vs. Kimani Vidal In Hampton's Absence

I sense that the injury to Hampton isn’t as bad as the fantasy market expects. It’s almost like he took a back kick to his lower leg area, suggesting maybe only a bad bruise. For now, the challenge is deciding between who offers the most upside as his potential handcuff for Week 6. I’m in Vital’s camp in this decision, but his lower skill set and ceiling suggest that the Chargers will feature the hot hand while rotating in both running backs.

Earlier in the year, Los Angeles also had running backs Nyheim Miller-Hines and Amar Johnson on their practice squad. 

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Injuries