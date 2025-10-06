Omarion Hampton Injury Sparks Chargers Running Back Handcuff Debate
In 50 years, the fantasy market most likely won’t have to deal with game-changing injuries. I envision my stud running back having multiple backup robotic clones with the same skill set. If my Robo running back breaks down, the coach sends in another version of itself. Of course, these players will be controlled by humans, creating a live video game on the field.
Omarion Hampton Injury Breakdown
Yesterday, the rising Omarion Hampton left the Chargers game after being on the field for 58% of their plays. On a fourth-and-two play with 1:51 left in the third quarter, a pass rusher appeared to step on the back of Hampton’s foot, leading to him limping and ending his day. He was spotted after the game in a walking boot. It didn’t appear to be a high-ankle sprain, but the initial reports suggest Hampton will miss some time.
Fantasy Football Impact of Omarion Hampton Injury
After he left the game, Los Angeles rotated in Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, leading to both players seeing 14 snaps. Haskins ranked third on the Chargers’ depth chart before Najee Harris went down for the season. He gained 13 yards on five carries with one catch for two yards, compared to 19 combined yards and a catch on five touches for Vidal.
The Titans drafted Haskins in the fourth round in 2022 after success at Michigan (270/1,327/20 with 18 catches for 131 yards). Over his first two seasons in the NFL with Tennessee and Los Angeles, he gained 288 combined yards with three touchdowns and 14 catches while gaining only 3.1 yards per carry.
Vital came to the Chargers in 2024 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. He posted two successful seasons at Troy (2022 – 231/1,132/10 with 26 catches for 140 yards and 2023 – 297/1,661/14 with 18 catches for 201 yards and one score).
Hassan Haskins vs. Kimani Vidal In Hampton's Absence
I sense that the injury to Hampton isn’t as bad as the fantasy market expects. It’s almost like he took a back kick to his lower leg area, suggesting maybe only a bad bruise. For now, the challenge is deciding between who offers the most upside as his potential handcuff for Week 6. I’m in Vital’s camp in this decision, but his lower skill set and ceiling suggest that the Chargers will feature the hot hand while rotating in both running backs.
Earlier in the year, Los Angeles also had running backs Nyheim Miller-Hines and Amar Johnson on their practice squad.