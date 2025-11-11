Omarion Hampton Injury Update: Chargers Rookie RB To Miss Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers have remained one of the top teams in the AFC, despite enduring a plethora of injuries throughout the roster. In Week 10, the Chargers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, due in large part to a heroic effort from backup running back Kimani Vidal.
Vidal has taken over as the team’s starting running back following an injury to highly-touted rookie, Omarion Hampton. On Sunday, Vidal totaled 25 carries for 95 rushing yards and a touchdown to help the Chargers to a 25-10 win over Pittsburgh, bringing the team to 7-3 on the season.
Hampton has missed each of the last five games following an IR designation earlier in the season. The North Carolina product suffered an ankle injury during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders, coming off the first 100-yard performance of his NFL career in Week 4.
In fantasy football, Hampton had emerged as one of the top running backs in the league prior to his injury, posting 24.9 points among PPR leagues in Week 3, followed up with a 27.5-point day on the back of his 128-yard outing in Week 4. Though the rookie back is eligible to return from IR this week, he is not expected to suit up versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
The Chargers expect Hampton to return to practice following the team's Week 12 bye, giving him additional time to recover. Los Angeles also placed veteran back Najee Harris on IR following a torn Achilles earlier this season.
Kimani Vidal Bolsters Fantasy Stock Amid Omarion Hampton’s Absence
Vidal has offered fantasy owners several solid showings in his time as the starter, including 17.8 points versus the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. His production has fluctuated throughout the season, but rebounded in a big way in Week 10.
Prior to his 95-yard outing against Pittsburgh, Vidal struggled mightily versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, racking up just 30 rushing yards and 3.0 PPR points, as he was held catchless out of the backfield.
He’s been extremely hit-and-miss among fantasy lineups following Hampton’s injury, but has offered significant production at times over the last five games. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he’s also struggled significantly, including 7.5 points in Week 7 and 2.9 points in Week 5.
Still, Vidal’s high-end production is too much to pass on for running back-needy fantasy lineups, as he’s averaging roughly 12.3 fantasy points over his last six games. He remains a quality RB2 among fantasy lineups and will likely be in line to start for owners for Week 11.
Los Angeles enters Week 11 as a 2.5-point favorite on the road, looking to extend their win streak to four games. Greg Roman will likely look to establish the run early and often once again this weekend, considering its success versus the Steelers in Week 10.