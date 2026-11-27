In a brutal blow to fantasy football owners, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without star wide receiver Parker Washington this week and perhaps beyond this week. After re-aggravating an AC joint injury in practice this week, the team has ruled him out, and he is considered week-to-week.

BREAKING - The Jaguars have ruled out WR Parker Washington (shoulder) for Sunday’s game, per @AdamSchefter



He’s considered week-to-week. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 27, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a crushing injury for Washington, who is in the midst of a breakout season. He has already caught 44 passes for 748 yards and six touchdowns this season. An AC joint sprain in his shoulder will likely cost him at least two weeks and will make him susceptible to re-injury for the remainder of the season.

All fantasy owners can do is hope he heals up and that this doesn't derail his season. We are going to need him for the fantasy football playoffs.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Losing his top target is going to be rough for Lawrence, who could see his fantasy value drop while Washington is sidelined. We wouldn't expect a drop significant enough that we would bench him, but this will cap his upside a bit.

The Jags offense is hurting right now, with Bhayshul Tuten also looking very questionable this week with an ankle injury. Lawrence has a lot to overcome this week and perhaps the next few weeks, but he should still be a starting-quality fantasy quarterback.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers is the wideout we expect to step into the lead receiver role. He should lead this offense in targets. The issue is that he lacks the big-play ability that Washington has. Look for Meyers to get a nice bump in PPR leagues, raising his floor, but he's still not a ceiling play.

WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Even with Washington being inactive, we still aren't overly interested in starting BTJ. Granted, this certainly does make him a more intriguing flex option, but not intriguing enough that we want to start him. His floor is non-existent.

WR Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars

This is the player who could legitimately break out if given the opportunity with Washington sidelined. We have seen him flash a few times this season, and this rookie has looked good. By no means are we looking to start him this week; however, if you have the roster space, stash him now because he could be a hot waiver-wire target by the time we get to Tuesday.

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