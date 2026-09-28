Fantasy Football Impact of Jalen Coker's Quad Injury

For the third team in his NFL career, Jalen Coker has endured a quad strain. It happened during the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He is now being listed as questionable for Week 4. Obviously, this has a notable impact on fantasy managers. Here is what we know and what we should expect.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Coker were out in Week 4, it would mean immense volume is headed to the way of Tetairoa McMillan. Not only would the Panthers' WR2 be out, but their WR3, Xavier Legette, may yet miss another game.

Legette has a knee injury of sorts. The exact details have not been confirmed, but Legette was inactive for Week 3. He is questionable for Week 4. If Legette does play, he may not be 100%. He may not play to his full snap share.

The Panthers did find big days for their next men up. John Metchie III scored a touchdown on 5 targets and 2 receptions. Brycen Tremayne stepped into the larger role, seeing 6 targets for 5 receptions and 83 yards.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (87) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More importantly, Tremayne ran 11 more routes than Metchie. I also list him on the depth chart one spot ahead of Metchie. He will have a better projection in Week 4. Facing a brutally bad Lions secondary in Week 4, Tremayne may actually fall into deep-sleeper territory as the Panthers WR2.

Another name we must consider is tight end Darren Waller. He led all Panthers in targets (8) and receptions (5). Yet, Waller ran just 29 routes. He tied Metchie for fourth-most on the team, trailing McMillan (48), Tremayne (40), and Chuba Hubbard (35). Waller will not be a must-start tight end. Rather, he is just a roster stash.

Jalen Coker Injury Update

#Panthers WR Jalen Coker, who left Sunday's game early, suffered a minor quad strain, source said. He's considered questionable for this week, but good news overall for the promising young WR. pic.twitter.com/WrXAppeAUI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Coker has strained his quad twice before in the NFL. He did it in 2024 and 2025. Both times he missed at least 3 games. History does not bode well for Coker's Week 4 availability. Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, projects that Coker will miss at least three games.

Fantasy managers must plan elsewhere at wide receiver. Tremayne can be viable if Legette is out. There will be much better options on waivers. Click here to learn more about all viable options to add ahead of Tuesday night's waiver deadline.

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