Roman Anthony Injury Update: 3 Fantasy Baseball Outfielders to Add Right Away

Today is another day and another gut punch for the Boston Red Sox. The 16-22 squad is now without its star outfielder, who has been placed on the 10-day IL. Anthony is dealing with a sprained ligament in his finger, sending him to the IL retroactive to May 5. Anthony's absence will shift the Red Sox lineup, shaking up fantasy baseball and forcing some managers to explore the waiver wire.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Anthony has mostly batted leadoff for the Red Sox this season. The team will now look to Jarren Duran to take over that role. The role is one that Duran is familiar with, having 61 leadoff at-bats this season. He will be a big dropoff with an on-base percentage of .255 as compared to .354 by Anthony.

The Red Sox's lineup will suffer to an extent. When looking at Duran as a viable fantasy baseball replacement, he does actually fit. However, he will not be available on waivers as he is owned in over 80% of fantasy baseball leagues. In fact, despite a lower on-base percentage, Duran is placing higher than Anthony in 2026, ranking as the OF14, as compared to Anthony's OF27 ranking in fantasy baseball.

The top waiver wire outfielder to add include the below:

Ezequiel Duran — The utility player for the Rangers has started 9 of their last 10 games. In the 2026 season, he is batting .304 with 13 RBI's and 4 stolen bases (79 PA).

The utility player for the Rangers has started 9 of their last 10 games. In the 2026 season, he is batting .304 with 13 RBI's and 4 stolen bases (79 PA). JJ Bleday — The Reds outfielder is mostly starting at the moment, a recent development. Bleday has a .303 batting average with 4 home runs and 7 RBI's (33PA), prompting Reds fans to demand his day-to-day role to be here to stay.

The Reds outfielder is mostly starting at the moment, a recent development. Bleday has a .303 batting average with 4 home runs and 7 RBI's (33PA), prompting Reds fans to demand his day-to-day role to be here to stay. Spencer Jones — This pickup would be a risk versus reward play. Jones is likely not a long-term play for the Yankees. Yet, he is called up to start with key injuries on the roster. Jones has huge power, knocking 11 minor league home runs in 120 at-bats this season. Yankee Stadium is also among the easiest home-run hitting parks in the league.

Roman Anthony Injury Update

Anthony is on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to May 5. The injury is deemed non-serious, so the expectation is that Anthony can return on May 15, his first eligible date. That would be next Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

As for fantasy baseball managers, Anthony should be slotted on the IL. In the meantime, strive for high upside with any of the above 3 waiver wire additions, if need be, beyond your current bench.

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