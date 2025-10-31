Rhamondre Stevenson Is Ruled Out, Elevating TreVeyon Henderson to Patriots Week 9 RB1
Rhamondre Stevenson has been listed as Out in Week 9, and that now opens up the door for opportunity. The Patriots will now feature a backfield of TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings. Many expect a breakout to finally show face from Henderson. Others have suggested that Jennings may be the real sleeper to watch out for. Our job is to project this offense and give you the best outlooks for your fantasy football roster.
Fantasy Football Outlook
Henderson has been the RB2 all season long. In 8 Games, he has 53 Rushes, 228 Yards (4.3 Yards per Carry), and 1 Touchdown.
Jennings has featured in over the past two weeks, combining for 14 total snaps. This brings him to 7 Rushes and 33 Yards (4.7 Yards per Carry).
The expectation is that Henderson will be the lead back. He has 23% of team rushes on the year while Stevenson has had 35% . That slice of the pie will get divvied up, mostly to Henderson. We can expect that Henderson should be touching 50% of team rushes. That leaves Jennings down to 15-20%. The balance is with Drake Maye, as he has 22% of team rushes on the season.
The team has elevated D'Ernest Johnson and it is possible that he may have a small role. Given the praise for Coach Vrabel, it seems that he is likely a thinly used option this week.
The Patriots have been a mediocre rushing unit. They are 18th in Rushing Yards per Game and 7th in Rush Rate. The Patriots are rushing 55% of the time when in the red zone. 5-of-7 Rushing Touchdowns have gone to running back, and not Maye.
The Patriots are 5.5 Point favorites as they host the Falcons this week. That run stop is just 22nd in the NFL, much worse than their coverage. We expect the Patriots to have a moderate matchup on the ground this week. That provides RB2 stock with RB1 upside for Henderson. He is a must-start, at last.
Stock Watch
Henderson becomes an RB2 must-start with RB1 upside. He should have a 50% chance, or so, of finding the endzone.
Jennings is a risky depth piece. He can see 30% of team rushes, or 10%. We expect moderate work. As a moderately sized running back, there is no reason to assume he becomes a goal-line back. He could be benched.
D'Ernest Johnson has been elevated, but has no relevance right now.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Rankings
Terrell Jennings: RB74
Rhamondre Stevenson Is Out in Week 9 with Toe Injury
Stevenson left Sunday's game in the 2nd quarter with a toe injury. This appears to have lingered on all week as he has not once practiced ahead of Week 9. As of Friday afternoon, Mike Vrabel ruled Stevenson out for this week. It is possible that his absence extends beyond this week, but we will know more after the weekend.
With Stevenson out, Henderson is elevated to the starting job. This is finally his chance to have a breakout game that fantasy football owners have been waiting on. He will be backed up by Terrell Jennings.