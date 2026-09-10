Fantasy Football Impact: Sam Darnold Heads to the Locker Room Against Patriots

Mere minutes into the NFL season, the injury bug hit. The man bit it? Sam Darnold. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was scrambling out of the pocket when he hit the ground face first, jamming his right knee into the turf. Drew Lock came in for the Seahawks' second offensive drive with about 8 minutes left in the first quarter.

Fantasy Football Impact

This will be updated as Sam Darnold's injury is further confirmed.

Not accepting weight well through the right side. Hopeful there’s no fracture pic.twitter.com/mWWGiPvOys — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 10, 2026

Darnold is out of the game seven minutes into the first quarter. Lock has now come in. At initial fantasy football analysis, it means very little. In most re-draft formats, Darnold is ranked outside of the top-20 quarterbacks. It is only an issue if Darnold is out long-term when it comes to SuperFlex/2-QB fantasy leagues.

If Darnold does miss time and you must replace him, these will be the best options:

Daniel Jones

Tyler Shough

Baker Mayfield

CJ Stroud

.@Seahawks injury update: QB Sam Darnold is Questionable (hip). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 10, 2026

It can be imagined that the Seahawks run the ball more with Darnold out of the game. From the time Lock entered the game until the finality of the first quarter, Seattle ran the ball on 7-of-8 offensive plays.

Lock's best PFF grade over the past five years was about a 55. In comparison, Darnold's PFF Rating was a 77 in 2025. So, yes, it is a downgrade.

The concerns are many for Darnold. There is yet to be any confirmation of his injury. It is being reported that the issue is with Darnold's hip, not his knee.

Darnold did initially wave off the trainers prior to the drive ending. He went into the medical tent prior to being sent to the locker room, generally not the greatest sign.

With Lock coming in, the Seahawks will take a slight hit in their winning chances. They began the evening favored by 3.5 points at home.

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