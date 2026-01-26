Sam Darnold and Other Key Injuries Post-Conference Championship Game Sunday
Super Bowl LX is set and it will be a decade-long rematch in waiting. We will head to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California to witness the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks. It is Drake Maye versus Sam Darnold. It is Stefon Diggs versus Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mike Vrabel versus Mike MacDonald. It will be a great game. However, not so fast here. There are injuries to unpack as they will play an affect in this two week leadup.
Terrell Jennings (Concussion), Patriots
This is a very low-impact injury. Jennings had been out with a concussion. Nonetheless, he did pass concussion protocol. He will be the handcuff to Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the Super Bowl. If something unfortunate happens live, Jennings will be inserted into the game.
Fantasy Football Takeaway: N/A, Jennings is purely an unplayable backup.
Mack Hollins (Abdomen), Patriots
The Patriots got a nice boost for the AFC Championship game as Hollins returned from a short IR stint. He was one of just four Patriots' to catch a pass in the late-snowy game. Hollins had 2 Targets for 2 Receptions and a far team-best 51 Yards. All accounts are that Hollins exited the game healthy and so he will play a factor in the Super Bowl as the teams WR3.
Fantasy Football Takeaway: Hollins provides interesting, explosive upside, making him a Super Bowl Sleeper in Fantasy Football and DFS.
Non-Fantasy Relevant Injuries:
Robert Spillane (LB) deals with an ankle injury that caused his exit to the AFC Championship Game.
Sam Darnold (Oblique), Seahawks
Darnold has very clearly dealt with an oblique injury over the course of the postseason. However, it seems to be affecting him little as Darnold threw for for 346 Yards and 3 Touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.
Fantasy Football Takeaway: Sam Darnold will test on Drake Maye for the QB1 in Super Bowl Fantasy Football/DFS.
Zach Charbonnet (Knee), Seahawks
We should all know this by now, but the big game will interest many non-football, less-locked in fans. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Divisional Round last week. He is out for the season. Kenneth Walker III now carries a huge workload. In that, he did quite well, going for 23 Total Touches on 111 Total Yards and 1 Touchdown. Interestingly, George Holani saw more work than expected with 6 Touches and 31 Yards on 34% of Snaps Played. He may be a Super Bowl Sleeper.
Fantasy Football Takeaway: Kenneth Walker III is the far-RB1 in Super Bowl Fantasy Football/DFS.
Non-Fantasy Relevant Injuries:
Drake Thomas (LB) left the NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury. He will remain Questionable in to the Super Bowl.
Robbie Ouzts (FB) did not play in the NFC Championship Game with his neck injury being an issue. The Seahawks do roster a backup Fullback, being Brady Russell. However, Russell did not see any snaps. As for Ouzts, he is no fantasy relevant as he has zero rushes on the year. Ouzts is purely a blocking option.
