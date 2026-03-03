Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cooper Flagg Among Fantasy Basketball Injuries on Feb 3

The NBA is courting a ten-game slate tonight, featuring the Spurs-76ers at 8:00 PM, and the Suns-Kings is a late, 11:00 PM West Coast matchup on NBC. Injuries remain very relevant across this slate, and as fans play fantasy basketball and FanDuel/DraftKings DFS, we must be on top of them to determine our next steps in rostering strategy. These are key players hurt on Tuesday, March 3.

Nic Claxton — Brooklyn Nets

The Nets expect Claxton to play tonight after missing the previous game due to a thumb injury. He should be started.

Norman Powell — Miami Heat

Powell remains week-to-week in his return from a groin injury. Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. rise high in his absence.

Anthony Black — Orlando Magic

The Magic expect Black to miss Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a quad injury. Everyone will rise a tad bit, including Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Tristan da Silva.

Cooper Flagg — Dallas Mavericks

Flagg is doubtful to return from injury, extending his streak to eight games missed. There is no true replacement for a player such as Flagg.

PJ Washington — Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have Washington doing shootarounds tonight to try and make his return after over one week out. Washington would still be a testy start in fantasy basketball with a potential minutes limit.

Naji Marshall — Dallas Mavericks

A finger injury keeps Marshall out again tonight. Key risers may be Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton.

Coby White — Charlotte Hornets

White continues to struggle with injuries and is now questionable to play with a calf injury. Despite 20 points in his last game, White plays low minutes, which is risky to start.

Donovan Mitchell — Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell has not played since Feb 24 and he remains out with a groin injury. Look to elite usage for James Harden with decent complementary value from Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill.

Collin Murray-Boyles — Toronto Raptors

Murray-Boyles now extends his game-missed streak beyond a week with a thumb injury sidelining him tonight. Sandro Mamukelashvili is start-able.

Ty Jerome — Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are hoping to get Jerome back, pending pre-game warmups. If he is active, he must start with his 33% usage rate.

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA's most injured man remains out tonight with an oblique injury. Andre Drummond has been very viable in his absence.

Kelly Oubre — Philadelphia 76ers

With Oubre out with an illness, look to Quentin Grimes to get plenty of shots up.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Oklahoma City Thunder

No sooner did Gilgeous-Alexander return than he was back out with an abdominal injury. This is reported as injury management. Being out, Jared McCain and Cason Wallace are both deep-sleeping options.

Anfernee Simons — Chicago Bulls

Simons aggravated his wrist fracture a week ago, and he remains out, allowing Collin Sexton and Tre Jones to rise.

Zion Williamson — New Orleans Pelicans

Williamson aims for his Tuesday return, but it may be limited. This is due to a right ankle sprain that surely is not 100%.

