Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden Focus Key Fantasy Basketball Injuries (Feb 27)

Injuries have taken over the NBA in recent times. The league hopes to get back healthier as the playoff push gears up. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plans for his return, Jayson Tatum hopes for his return, and many others keep on working towards the ultimate goal of elite fantasy basketball output. With a five-game slate in store on Friday night, injuries will be important to adequately value each player. Leave it to us to provide you with Friday afternoon injury updates.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The Celtics have Tatum playing in full in practice scrimmages. They are not yet ready for his return to the court, but it sounds like this can happen any day now.

Dennis Schroder, Cleveland Cavaliers

Schroder sprained his right ankle; he is questionable to play tonight. Logically, one would expect Schroder to be out, as even the slightest ankle sprain will affect a player for at least a couple of days. He is a non-starter.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are the NBA's most injured team on Friday night. Mitchell is back on the injury report for the billionth time, this time with a groin injury. He is out on Friday.

James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers

Harden has a new thumb injury, causing fantasy basketball managers to roll their eyes. He is currently questionable to play on Friday, and if he can go, he must be started.

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies signed Jerome to a new contract. When he has played this year, he has been very productive, with a usage rate over 30%. However, he is unlikely to return on Friday night with a thigh contusion.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Coward is not on the IR, but he will be out again on Friday with a knee injury. Jaylin Wells will be the beneficiary.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Flagg will miss his fifth straight game on Friday as he works with a foot injury. Naji Marshall is the biggest beneficiary and is a must-start.

PJ Washington, Dallas Mavericks

Washington seems to struggle to stay healthy, and that remains where he will be out on Friday. The Mavericks may struggle to do well with their injuries tonight.

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks lose their starting frontcourt with Gafford joining Washington on the bench with an ankle injury.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

An illness still has Murray unsure whether to play. He attempted to play through the illness on Wednesday, but he struggled at just eight minutesafter. He will try again tonight in pregame warmups. Stay tuned to pregame reports; if Murray looks sick, you may want to bench him.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder get their MVP back in action against the Nuggets tonight after having missed nine games to an oblique strain.

