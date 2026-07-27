Shea Langeliers Could Miss Remainder Of 2026 Season, Fantasy Impact Of Knee Injury

In the midst of a career year, Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers’ 2026 MLB campaign has been cut short. The team has endured a plethora of injuries throughout the season, but has received notable individual efforts from its star catcher ahead of his season-ending injury.

Langeliers will undergo further testing to see if surgery is necessary for a torn meniscus suffered last week. He emerged as one of the top catchers in fantasy baseball this season, and his absence will serve as a crucial blow to lineups across all platforms.

New at ESPN: All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his knee and could miss the remainder of the year, taking him off the trade market and dealing another blow to an A's season gone wrong. Details free at ESPN: https://t.co/P4v850R5CR — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

The first time All-Star was set to mark new career-highs leading up to his injury, slashing .263/.332/.497 with 99 hits, 23 home runs, 55 runs and 51 RBIs over 93 games. He emerged as a popular trade target among postseason-contending clubs prior to his knee injury, but will remain on the team for the remainder of the season.

The former No. 9 overall pick ranked second among catchers in fantasy scoring, trailing only New York Yankees star Ben Rice. He outperformed his ADP projections coming into the year, ranked as the No. 4 player at his position coming into the year.

Without Langeliers, fantasy players will be hard-pressed to replace such production at the position during his absence, hampering his outlook for the remainder of the year. Let’s monitor his forecast leading into next season, while exploring the depths of his injury:

Shea Langeliers’ Injury Serves As Massive Blow To Fantasy Baseball Lineups, Outlook For 2027

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of baseball’s top trade targets falls off the board due to injury just days ahead of the upcoming deadline. Though no official timeline for his return has yet emerged, Langeliers is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 campaign with surgery to repair his torn meniscus.

Even with a return, it’s hard to imagine the star catcher will manage the levels of production displayed leading up to his injury this season. Fantasy players can feel confident in dropping Langeliers at this point of the year, but dynasty managers should stash the catcher and look ahead to his 2027 outlook.

With a routine recovery process, he should be on track to return for Spring Training and offseason programs, though the severity of his injury is still yet to be revealed. He’ll likely enter the 2027 season with a cheapened ADP coming off an injury, but should sustain his status as one of the American League’s top catchers.

Barring unforeseen offseason moves, I’d expect him to garner trade attention once again leading up to the season, and could ultimately be moved before next season’s deadline.

Regardless, his absence will serve as a significant blow to both the Athletics and fantasy baseball, and will force fans to monitor his rehab and subsequent updates over the next few weeks.

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