Should Fantasy Managers Worry About Chris Olave’s Latest Injury News?

The Saints WR room can not seem to catch a break in training camp. Rookie WR Jordyn Tyson, on Aug. 13 in a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sustained a hamstring injury that is projected to keep him out for two months. And recently, the Saints WR1 Chris Olave had an injury scare. He left practice on Tuesday, Aug. 25, after falling hard on his back on a deep pass play.

Chris Olave Injury Update: Saints WRs and TE Fantasy Outlook

After the frightening fall that Olave had in practice, there appear to be no major injury concerns attached to it. The head coach of the Saints, Kellen Moore, commented on the status of Olave when questioned by ESPN reporter for New Orleans, Katherine Terrell.

“Kellen Moore said Chris Olave landed hard on his back. When asked if he's okay, he said he got the wind knocked out of him. When asked if further testing was needed or if there was cause for concern, Moore said the medical staff did not raise any issues,” said Terrell on X.

So for the time being, fantasy managers with Olave should not sweat over this injury scare. But in the long-shot scenario that Olave were to miss time, here is how it would impact the fantasy value of other Saints players.

Devaughn Vele

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Olave and Tyson were both unavailable in the regular season, the WR1 as of now on the Saints depth chart would be their current listed WR3, Devaughn Vele. In his two-year NFL career, he has had minor success, recording 293 receiving yards with the Saints in 13 games in 2025 and 475 receiving yards in 2024 with the Denver Broncos in 13 games.

He did have some good games late in the season, as he flew a bit under the radar as one of QBTyler Shough’s favorite targets in the final stretch of last season. In the last three games of 2025, Vele had the second-most targets of any Saints pass catcher behind Olave.

No draft capital should be used on Vele with the positive Olave injury news. But he should be viewed as a potential stream play or waiver wire add early in the season with Tyson out.

Bryce Lance

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) catches the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one of two of their fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, New Orleans opted to add additional depth in their WR room by selecting rookie WR out of North Dakota State, Bryce Lance.

Lance, as the team’s WR4, could see some volume if multiple injuries were to take place in the Saints’ WR room, but his case as a potential fantasy stream play is much far fetched in that scenario than compared to Vele.

Lance in one preseason game logged two receptions for 14 yards.

Juwan Johnson

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Olave and Tyson were out, TE1 for the Saints, Juwan Johnson, would have TE3 or higher potential for the week. Last season, Johnson had 77 receptions, 889 receiving yards, and three TDs. In PPR formats, he finished as TE8, the highest rank he has ever had in his career.

In Johnson’s last three games where Olave has been unavailable, he averaged 69 receiving yards and 7.3 targets per game.

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